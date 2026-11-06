Falcons’ Trade Plans Include Parting Ways With 2 Veterans

The Atlanta Falcons are in contention in the NFC South Division.

Which, to be fair, pretty much just means that the Falcons are a team in the division and that the season isn’t over yet.

Contending in the NFC South these days isn’t like contending in any other division, and so that means that the trade deadline may get approached differently, as well.

The Falcons could view themselves as legitimate contenders to win the division and likely be the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Despite that, it sounds like the Falcons don’t have a lot of plans to make moves before the trade deadline, which is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Falcons’ Trade Deadline Plans

The Falcons aren’t expected to be particularly active, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

SI’s Breer goes on to name just two players the Falcons would actually consider trading away.

“The Falcons are still right there in the NFC South race, but I’m told they’d really only consider acquiring picks right now,” Breer writes. “And veteran LB Christian Harris and nickel Mike Hughes are two guys who would be available for teams with needs at those spots.”

Harris isn’t particularly key to the Falcons right now as they’ve utilized younger linebackers for the most part this season.

Hughes is a proven slot corner who has experience in big games and could be useful to another team, too.

Neither of those guys would fetch a huge draft pick return, but if the Falcons feel comfortable with the plans they’d use without them, it’s not a bad idea to explore a deal.

Why Falcons Aren’t Chasing Big Trade

Breer doesn’t spell out in his article why the Falcons aren’t going after something bigger.

It seems clear, though, that they’re not operating as if this is an all-in season.

They’ve got Bijan Robinson and Drake London signed to long-term deals, and potentially can keep Michael Penix Jr. as their quarterback going forward — as long as he performs well in the second half.

The Falcons have a sturdy core, one that doesn’t necessarily call for desparate moves.

Atlanta could go on a run in the second half of the season just with the team they’ve already got, and that appears to be what the Falcons plan to do.