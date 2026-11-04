Here’s One Thing The Falcons Won’t Do Before Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Falcons are far from out of the playoff race, in large part because they play in the NFC South Division.

Yes, the Falcons are 3-5, but no one in the division has a winning record at the moment, so everything is still there to be pursued.

That’s very relevant in the days ahead, because the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10. Any team hoping to make improvements via trade has to do so by then.

The Falcons, with a division title to chase, could certainly be viewed as a potential buyer.

There’s one aspect of Atlanta’s approach to the upcoming deadline, though, which could change how effective they are at improving their roster. The Falcons are taking a new focus to their negotiations that could matter in a big way.

Falcons Won’t Trade This Away

The Falcons don’t want to deal away too much draft capital.

It’s been a problem for Atlanta in the past, and while that’s a common currency around the trade deadline, the Falcons plan to be quite careful about spending it.

This is what ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wrote on Wednesday:

“What is the deadline goal? Don’t give up valuable future assets. New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham hated that the team had only five draft picks in 2026. He vowed that the franchise would never have that few again. Cunningham wants to build the Falcons through the draft. So, do not expect him to gamble away picks unless there’s a no-brainer offer out there. The Falcons are unlikely to be active with their 3-5 record, because they still believe they can win the NFC South. They just won’t give up important draft capital to do it.”

Reality Check

It’s worth pointing out, then, that the Falcons may not make any huge moves at the deadline if they aren’t planning to give up key draft capital.

In the same ESPN article, it’s suggested that the Falcons could consider trading safety Jessie Bates, who is on an expiring contract. Maybe that’d be the best asset Atlanta has to improve its roster in other spots.

More likely, though, the Falcons will only make small moves, if any. If they want to keep their draft picks, the Falcons may simply have to chase a playoff spot with the guys they’ve already got in the building.

And don’t get it twisted — the Falcons have a ton of talent. They just need those guys to play well enough together to get Atlanta to the postseason regardless of what they do or don’t do ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.