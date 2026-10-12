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Is Drake London Playing Tonight? Why Falcons’ WR Has No Stats Early on SNF

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 04: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons attempts to make a catch during the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons usually get Drake London involved early and often. That didn’t happen right away on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

It was a bit of an odd start for Atlanta, really.

They allowed the Baltimore Ravens to drive all the way down the field but eventually stuffed Derrick Henry and held the Ravens to a field goal.

They then went three-and-out, punting it right back to Baltimore, but it didn’t take long for a game-changing play.

The Falcons punched the ball out after Mark Andrews had a catch for Baltimore, and Jessie Bates picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.

So the Falcons led 7-3 without even having a first down.

It did mean a rough start for Drake London and the rest of Atlanta’s offense, though.

Is Drake London Playing Tonight?

Yes, London is playing on Sunday Night Football.

He was on the field on the opening drive, and Michael Penix Jr. even threw the ball his way once.

That pass wasn’t completed, though, and so London didn’t have any production through the first half of the first quarter.

Why Isn’t Drake London Starting Fast in Week 5?

The reality is that the return touchdown took away a chance for London to do something.

The Falcons couldn’t manage to get a first down on their opening drive, and the first target to London fell incomplete.

When they forced the turnover, that set up the Atlanta offense to have a short field, but that didn’t happen when Bates returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Defensive scores are great for a football team, but they don’t set receivers up to have great production. If the offense essentially skips a drive, it hurts counting stats.

Still, it’s early, and London should have a normal day at the office eventually. There’s a lot of time for him to get going. It just didn’t happen in the immediate opening of the game.

What is Drake London’s Number?

London wears the jersey number 5.

He’s part of a Falcons offense with a lot of single-digit numbers.

His fellow WR Jahan Dotson wears the number 4.

The superstar running back Bijan Robinson wears number 7, just like Michael Vick did.

And the quarterback Penix is No. 9.

So if you’re trying to keep track, you just have to look for the big target wearing the number 5 and usually split out wide for the Falcons’ offense.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Drake London Playing Tonight? Why Falcons’ WR Has No Stats Early on SNF

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