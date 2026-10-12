Is Drake London Playing Tonight? Why Falcons’ WR Has No Stats Early on SNF

The Atlanta Falcons usually get Drake London involved early and often. That didn’t happen right away on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

It was a bit of an odd start for Atlanta, really.

They allowed the Baltimore Ravens to drive all the way down the field but eventually stuffed Derrick Henry and held the Ravens to a field goal.

They then went three-and-out, punting it right back to Baltimore, but it didn’t take long for a game-changing play.

The Falcons punched the ball out after Mark Andrews had a catch for Baltimore, and Jessie Bates picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.

So the Falcons led 7-3 without even having a first down.

It did mean a rough start for Drake London and the rest of Atlanta’s offense, though.

Is Drake London Playing Tonight?

Yes, London is playing on Sunday Night Football.

He was on the field on the opening drive, and Michael Penix Jr. even threw the ball his way once.

That pass wasn’t completed, though, and so London didn’t have any production through the first half of the first quarter.

Why Isn’t Drake London Starting Fast in Week 5?

The reality is that the return touchdown took away a chance for London to do something.

The Falcons couldn’t manage to get a first down on their opening drive, and the first target to London fell incomplete.

When they forced the turnover, that set up the Atlanta offense to have a short field, but that didn’t happen when Bates returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Defensive scores are great for a football team, but they don’t set receivers up to have great production. If the offense essentially skips a drive, it hurts counting stats.

Still, it’s early, and London should have a normal day at the office eventually. There’s a lot of time for him to get going. It just didn’t happen in the immediate opening of the game.

What is Drake London’s Number?

London wears the jersey number 5.

He’s part of a Falcons offense with a lot of single-digit numbers.

His fellow WR Jahan Dotson wears the number 4.

The superstar running back Bijan Robinson wears number 7, just like Michael Vick did.

And the quarterback Penix is No. 9.

So if you’re trying to keep track, you just have to look for the big target wearing the number 5 and usually split out wide for the Falcons’ offense.