Jake Matthews Injury Update is Bad News for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons got off to a great start on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

They opened up a 14-0 lead right out of the chute, and all seemed good.

That is, except for some injuries.

Za’Darius Smith was being evaluated for a possible concussion or neck injury.

And the key left tackle, Jake Matthews, left the game with an injury, too.

Jake Matthews Injury Update

Matthews left the game late in the first quarter. It wasn’t immediately clear on what play he got hurt.

The Falcons quickly announced that Matthews had a groin injury.

He was officially deemed questionable to return.

Matthews was replaced in the lineup by Michael Jerrell.

Jake Matthews Career

Matthews was once the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle has played his entire career for the Falcons.

That includes 199 games played in the regular season, as well as one Pro Bowl appearance, which came in 2018.

Matthews has started almost every possible game in his entire career. He missed one game as a rookie, and then he hasn’t missed a start through Week 4 of the 2026 season.

His injury exit could put that streak in jeopardy. It can’t be that easy to play offensive tackle with a groin injury.

Who is Michael Jerrell?

Michael Jerrell is the backup tasked with taking over for Matthews.

He’s got a fascinating story, because he played Division II football in college at Findlay University in northwest Ohio.

The Seahawks drafted Jerrell with the No. 207 pick (sixth round) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jerrell appeared in 10 games as a rookie for Seattle.

He was then traded to the Falcons in August 2025 for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick. Seattle seemed primed to cut Jerrell, but they instead found Atlanta to take him off their hands.

Jerrell played just one game in 2025.

He has now appeared in all four Falcons games this season, counting Monday night in Week 4.

He’ll become quite important if Matthews has to miss more time.