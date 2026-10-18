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Kendal Daniels Injury Update: Scary Injury for Falcons Rookie LB Causes Concern

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WESTFIELD, INDIANA - AUGUST 19: Kendal Daniels #53 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 19, 2026 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A lot of Atlanta Falcons found their way onto the field during Sunday’s second half for a concerning reason.

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was down on the field. He had been injured when his head got caught in a bad spot during a defensive play. The concern was immediate.

The Falcons had already lost a linebacker to injury, Divine Deablo, but that wasn’t the main worry at this point.

Everyone was concerned for Daniels.

Kendal Daniels Injury Update

This is how Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution described the injury on X:

It was clear that this wasn’t just a stinger for Daniels. He stayed down for a long time. The cart came out, but they didn’t immediately move Daniels at all.

Eventually, Daniels was strapped to the back board and carted off the field and into the depths of the stadium as fans, and his teammates, waited for more information.

Who is Kendal Daniels?

Daniels is a 23-year-old rookie linebacker.

He’s an impressive athlete, measuring 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds. He ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and vertical leaped 29.5 inches.

He split his college career between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. He was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year at OSU.

Daniels was chosen by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft at the No. 134 overall pick.

Entering Sunday, he had played in five games in his rookie season. He had 22 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss. He has 1.0 sack and one pass defensed so far this season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Kendal Daniels Injury Update: Scary Injury for Falcons Rookie LB Causes Concern

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