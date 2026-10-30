Kevin Stefanski Issues Update on Suspended Falcons Defender

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high after picking up a huge win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, and if all goes according to plan, they will earn another victory in Week 8 against their division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons are clearly a team on the rise, and they could very well be emerging as the favorite to win a weak NFC South division.

There’s no doubt that Atlanta has an important game on its hands this weekend, but head coach Kevin Stefanski already has an eye towards Week 9 for one key reason. That’s because second-year defensive end James Pearce Jr. is set to serve the final game of his eight-game suspension in Week 8, meaning he will be eligible to make his season debut next week. On Friday, Stefanski provided an update on the team’s plan for Pearce moving forward.

Kevin Stefanski Expects James Pearce Jr. to Play for Falcons in Week 9

Atlanta selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a key piece on defense for the team. In 17 games, Pearce was used primarily as a pass-rush specialist, but he excelled at getting to the quarterback as he finished the year with 10.5 sacks, which helped him earn a third-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

In February, Pearce was arrested in Miami and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking in an incident involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson. As a result of his legal issues, the NFL handed Pearce an eight-game suspension to begin the 2026 campaign, dealing the Falcons’ defense a major blow.

Pearce has been putting in work behind the scenes as he prepares for his return to the field, but just because he’s set to get the green light to play from the league doesn’t necessarily mean Atlanta will view things the same way. However, Stefanski revealed that the expectation is Pearce will play in Week 9 when he is first eligible to get to play again for the Falcons.

Stefanski said the plan is for James Pearce Jr. to play next week,” Marc Raimondi of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Falcons Defense Close to Getting Major James Pearce Jr. Boost

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 14: James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Atlanta Falcons chases down the runner during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Pearce obviously has some legal issues to deal with off the field, but he’s done what the NFL has required of him to return to action, and the Falcons are obviously going to embrace all the help they can get. A skilled pass rusher, Pearce should immediately reprise his role with Atlanta, and while he may be a bit rusty at first, he should be able to make an impact for this team.

Before Pearce can return, though, his team needs to get past a Buccaneers team that just beat the brakes off the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. The Falcons should provide the Bucs with a tougher test, and it ultimately wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see them prevail in this contest. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the winner gaining a serious advantage in the NFC South playoff race.