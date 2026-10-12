Kyle Hamilton Injury Update Doesn’t Look Good For Ravens in Return Home vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons‘ training staff made it to Kyle Hamilton first on Sunday Night Football.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ star safety went down after a play, and he was closer to Atlanta’s sideline, and those trainers sprung into action.

Soon, Hamilton’s own trainers were there to see how he was doing, but clearly he was hurt.

It was the last thing Hamilton would’ve wanted. He’s from not far outside Atlanta, and so Sunday Night Football in Week 5 was a bit of a home game for him. He had a lot of supporters in attendance.

They would all be sitting there hoping Hamilton isn’t hurt too badly.

Kyle Hamilton Injury Update

Hamilton got himself involved in the tackling situation on a run play for Falcons RB Bijan Robinson.

He ended the play lying face first on the ground.

The trainers attended to him, and they took his helmet away.

The good news is that Hamilton jogged off to the blue medical tent.

If it’s a head injury, Hamilton will have to go through concussion protocol and pass it to return to the game.

Hamilton’s posture on the field certainly suggested it could’ve been a head problem, but it also could’ve been another part of his body that got hurt and caused him to lay prone on the ground for a few moments.

Ravens Backups to Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton is generally viewed as the nickel guy for the Ravens if you talk in traditional defensive terms, but really he’s more like a rover. He’s allowed to move around the field and make plays wherever he’s needed.

By upbringing, Hamilton is more of a safety.

The Ravens have Malaki Starks on the field every play with Hamilton, and they also have the veteran Jaylinn Hawkins who plays a bunch.

The player who might qualify as behind Hamilton on the depth chart is the rookie Chandler Rivers.

Really, though, the Ravens can’t do the same things defensively with Hamilton out of the game.

The good news for the Ravens: He came back into the game after just a couple plays missed. He must be just fine.