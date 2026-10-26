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Kyle Pitts Makes Falcons History in Win Over 49ers on National Tight Ends Day

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Kyle Pitts did not disappoint on the day made just for his position’s honor, helping propel the Atlanta Falcons to a 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on National Tight Ends Day.

Pitts, who many questioned why he was not involved more toward the beginning of the season, was ace in his latest performance, successfully catching all five passes he was targeted on for 22 yards.

Pitts also accounted for one of the team’s touchdowns, catching a short pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the left corner of the end zone, roughly six minutes through the third quarter. After the extra point, the Falcons extended their lead to 19-14.

Kyle Pitts Reaches New Milestone

This wasn’t just any other performance for Pitts. It was one in which the Florida product reached his 300th career reception, making him ther sixth-youngest tight end in league history to hit that mark.

After the game, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Pitts, and the position group as a whole, for their contributions to the offense and level of versatility they bring.

“We have the ability because of our roster to get into a bunch of different personnel groupings,” Stefanski told the media. “We have four tight ends that we trust on this roster, guys who do a bunch of different things for us.”

Kyle Pitts, Falcons Look To Stack Wins With Upcoming Matchup vs. Bucs

Pitts and the Falcons, after snapping a two-game losing streak, will now look to stay on the right side of the win column. That effort will continue with an upcoming divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just bounced back from an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium.

Crissy Froyd Crissy Froyd is a multimedia journalist with 12 years of experience who specializes in college and NFL football at Heay.com. On the NFL side, she currently covers the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Her work has appeared on Fansided, USA TODAY SMG, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, and more, with many of her pieces having led to national TV appearances. The LSU graduate also trains working dogs and currently resides near the University of West Georgia. More about Crissy Froyd

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Kyle Pitts Makes Falcons History in Win Over 49ers on National Tight Ends Day

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