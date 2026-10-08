Lamar Jackson Injury Update Tilts Falcons’ Chances vs. Ravens

Everything the Baltimore Ravens do starts with Lamar Jackson.

So in usual circumstances, the Atlanta Falcons would prepare for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens in Week 5 by getting ready for Jackson, the two-time MVP quarterback.

These aren’t normal circumstances, though.

Jackson is dealing with an injury, and it has thrown off the whole balance heading into what could be a fascinating Sunday night matchup.

The Ravens haven’t made anything official about Jackson’s status yet, but it’s certainly trending in one direction.

Lamar Jackson Injury Update

The latest news came at the start of Ravens practice on Thursday.

Reporters at the facility shared on social media that Jackson wasn’t out on the field with his teammates as practice began with stretching.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not present Thursday as the Ravens begin warmups and stretching on Thursday https://t.co/yGJ4ILsf6M — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 8, 2026

Jackson is dealing with an ankle sprain, but it’s what NFL insider Ian Rapoport described as an “unconventional” one — he said that it’s not a high-ankle sprain or a low-ankle sprain.

Interpret that as you will, but for a mobile QB like Jackson, an ankle injury clearly isn’t an easy thing to contend with.

The Ravens had to play the second half of their Week 4 game without Jackson. That meant that Tyler Huntley came into the game — the backup affectionately known as “Snoop” — and he closed things out just fine against the lowly Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons might be a different story for Baltimore, though.

Falcons Outlook

With Jackson hurting, the Falcons all of a sudden look in prime position to win a third consecutive primetime game.

Atlanta began the year 0-2, but that was with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback.

In Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, Michael Penix Jr. made his return and the Falcons smashed the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

The Falcons then went to New Orleans for Week 4 Monday Night Football and throttled the Saints in their Superdome.

Now it’s Week 5, and Atlanta’s chances of going 3-for-3 on this primetime swing are increasing.

A Ravens team without Jackson simply isn’t as imposing. Huntley is a quality backup and is mobile, too, so he can run a similar offense, but the danger factor of Jackson drops way down when it’s Huntley’s No. 5 with the ball in his hands rather than Jackson’s No. 8.

Baltimore also goes way down on its next QB up, too, with Joe Fagnano the QB3 who would become Huntley’s backup if Jackson is out — Fagnano is an undrafted rookie who has never appeared in an NFL game.

The Ravens can still pose problems for the Falcons with the likes of Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry and some defensive playmakers.

But if they don’t have Jackson, it’s more sun shining on the Falcons at the moment.