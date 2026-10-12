Michael Penix Jr. Gives Injury Update After Falcons QB Exits Ravens Loss

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. drew concern after suffering a rib injury during the team’s final drive of regulation in Sunday night’s 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there’s now a bit more clarity surrounding the situation.

Fortunately for Penix, the injury doesn’t appear likely to keep him out of action, though many questions remain about the specifics.

Both Penix and Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski were asked postgame about the severity of the situation and what it could mean for the future. Here’s what we know right now.

Kevin Stefanski Provides Injury Update On Michael Penix Jr.

Penix was forced to exit the game within the last 27 seconds of the fourth quarter after he took a big hit on a sack by Ravens defender Tavius Robinson, and he was unable to return for the remainder of the contest.

Stefanski said Penix did what he could to try to return to action, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

“He was trying to work to get comfortable, and could not,” Stefanski said after the game.

Stefanski also added that the team will know more about Penix’s condition after he undergoes imaging soon. Penix completed 19 of 32 passing attempts for 240 yards and a touchdown before he exited.

“Versus a tough defense up front, a tough coverage, I thought he made some plays,” Stefanski said. “Like every quarterback, you’re not going to make every play, but there’s things that he can certainly improve upon. But I thought he battled.”

Michael Penix Jr. Plans To Be ‘Ready To Go Next Week’

While much remains to be seen about Penix’s condition, the quarterback seems confident he won’t face any significant effects from the injury he suffered Sunday.

“What I’m going through right now, I know it’s not going to be a long-term thing,” Penix said to reporters after the game.

“Knowing me, I’m going to be ready to go next week,” Penix continued. “I’ve sat out enough in my career. I’m going to do everything I can in the training room to make sure I get back to where I want to be.”

Before backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the overtime interception that ultimately spelled doom for the Falcons, Penix was making his best effort to “get back out there.”

“I got hit pretty good,” Penix said. “I did take some throws on the sideline just to see how I felt, and I did not feel like I was going to be able to give our team what we needed to help us win that football game because of the pain that I was feeling.”

Penix continued, saying he got cold, which made the injury pain progress. If the timing with certain things had been a little different, the quarterback believes he may have been able to finish out.

“I feel like if we had the ball first in overtime, I probably would have been out there, but as we were sitting… it just got worse and worse and worse,” Penix said.

After the many injury setbacks Penix has suffered throughout his career, it’s hard for him to see the sideline again. Even if only for a short time.

“It’s emotional,” Penix said. “I want to be out there to finish every game, and obviously, I’ve got a history of not doing that.”

Penix’s recovery throughout the week will be something to monitor as the Falcons prepare to return to the right side of the win column on Oct. 18, when they face the visiting Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.