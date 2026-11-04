Falcons Preparing for Return of 10-Sack Phenom

The Atlanta Falcons are prepping for the return of EDGE Rusher James Pearce Jr. following an 8-game suspension.

James Pearce Jr. faced some intense legal trouble which caused the suspension.

“In other injury report news, the Falcons saw the return of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. to walkthrough Wednesday,” Tori McElhaney wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “Pearce missed the first eight games of the season due to suspension.”

“Asked about Pearce, Stefanski said the Falcons are pleased with where he is in terms of being football ready. He’s been working out with the Falcons strength staff for the last month, per his suspension rules. That said, Stefanski added the Falcons will use the rest of this week to determine how many snaps Pearce gets this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Reasoning for Suspension

Pearce was facing four criminal charges, including three felonies in regard to crashing his vehicle into one driven by WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Jackson is Pearce’s ex-girlfriend. James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Feb. 7 due to these actions.

After Pearce Jr. allegedly crashed his vehicle into WNBA player Rickea Jackson’s vehicle multiple times, Pearce also struck a police officer with the vehicle while evading arrest.

According to a USA Today article by Eric Larsen, court records show that Pearce faced four felony allegations in the dispute and the pursuit:

Two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Felony aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Felony fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens activated.

Misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence.

After appearing in Miami-Dade bond court, a judge ordered Pearce to stay away from Rickea Jackson. Pearce was released from jail on February 8th after posting bail.

A Win For Atlanta

Now that the storm for Pearce is over, he can finally focus on getting on the field and helping this defense that gave up 324 rushing yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

James Pearce Jr. attended the University of Tennessee. He was selected 26th overall by the Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta traded up to select Pearce.

James Pearce Jr. recorded 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble during his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. The 22-year-old was third in AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Pearce’s 10.5 sacks were the most for a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021.