Who is Michael Penix’s Wife? Olivia Joins Falcons QB With Big News Before MNF

Michael Penix Jr. is hoping to show that his future is still bright with the Atlanta Falcons.

They drafted the left-handed quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has lots of arm talent.

Knee injuries have been Penix’s kryptonite, though, and so he’s no sure thing to be a long-term starter in the ATL.

He’s doing the best he can, and that includes an impressive return to the starting gig for the Falcons in Week 3 of the 2026 regular season on Thursday Night Football.

Penix keeps the primetime action going in Week 4 when the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

And regardless of what happens on Monday night, the future is also bright for Penix in a different way.

He and his wife, Olivia, are expecting.

Michael Penix Jr. Kid on the Way

Penix’s wife, Olivia, let the world know heading into Week 4 that their would be another member of their family.

She posted on Instagram with the caption: “upgraded to mom and dad.”

The caption also featured a teddy bear emoji, a baby bottle emoji and a white heart emoji.

There was a video with the post as they shared the news, too.

It’s obviously just about the most special thing anyone can have. Even playing QB in the NFL doesn’t compare to having a child.

Olivia and Michael are now set to be first-time parents.

Who is Michael Penix’s Wife?

Michael Penix is married to his wife, Olivia.

She was previously Olivia Carter.

Penix and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Carter got married in early May.

The wedding was attended by the Falcons’ trio of offensive stars: Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Penix and Carter got engaged in 2024.

Olivia was a Division I soccer player at the University of Nevada. A native of Washington, she met Penix when he was playing football for the UW Huskies.

Penix knows that he has a heartfelt supporter in Olivia who will be there for him even in the weeks that the Atlanta fans might not be so proud of his performances.

There’s something to be said for having a healthy relationship at home to ground you. Having a child could stabilize Penix in a good work-life balance even more.

It’s going to be a busy time for Penix, too, but it’s likely something he’s thrilled about.

Falcons fans will be glad to follow their QB’s continued journey of growing up, especially if he keeps taking strides forward on the field, too.