Why Baker Mayfield Isn’t Completing Passes, Getting Yards vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons know that Baker Mayfield isn’t going to throw the football on Sunday.

They still can’t stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ offense in Week 8.

By late in the third quarter, Bucs RB Bucky Irving actually had more rushing yards by himself than the two teams had combined offensive yards.

Nothing summed it up more than Mayfield’s line, though.

By the time Irving had scored to take a 16-0 lead, Mayfield had attempted just three passes, and he hadn’t completed a single one.

Baker Mayfield with 3:47 left in the 3rd quarter: 0-of-3

0 passing yards

0 TDs The Bucs are winning 16-0. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 1, 2026

Mayfield had run three times for 15 yards. That was the extent of his yardage to that point.

Why Isn’t Baker Mayfield Passing?

If this game was being played in Atlanta, it would look much different.

But it’s being played at Tampa Bay, which is outside, and it’s raining.

The field is a muddy mess, and the precipitation keeps on falling. It’s terrible conditions.

The Falcons proved that early and often when Michael Penix Jr. threw three interceptions in the first half.

The Bucs took the opposite tactic. If you don’t throw in these conditions, you can’t mess up.

Evidently, Irving was just fine getting the ball over and over. He was dominating, even when the Falcons knew he was getting the football.

Baker Mayfield’s stat line right now: 0-for-3, 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

The Bucs are up 16-0 and Mayfield still hasn’t completed a pass. Bucky Irving has 173 rushing yards and a touchdown while Baker is out here collecting a participation trophy. Absolute masterclass in “why throw when you can just hand it off?”

#Buccaneers #Falcons #BakerMayfield #NFL — FreeWorldQueen👑👸🏻 (@LATS1328) November 1, 2026

Will Baker Complete a Pass?

It doesn’t seem like the Buccaneers need Mayfield to complete a pass.

Maybe the Buccaneers still call one or two pass plays just to prevent Mayfield from being totally shut out.

But this day is about the weather conditions, and it’s about Irving, and it’s about Mayfield showing he’s just fine handing the ball off over and over again.

It’s a brutal insult to the Falcons that they can’t figure out a way to stop this.

You’d think Atlanta could do the same their way, and they’re certainly handing the ball to Bijan Robinson plenty, but he isn’t having quite as much success as Irving. For Atlanta to come back, the Falcons will likely have to throw, and the conditions aren’t good to do that. Mayfield and the Bucs seem just fine to not even worry about it.