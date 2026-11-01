Why Falcons Got Football On Bucs’ Fumble Out Of End Zone Touchback Rule

The Atlanta Falcons were the beneficiaries of one of the weirdest rules in the NFL on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbled out of the end zone, which is a touchback that gives the ball to the other team — in this case, the Falcons.

So the Bucs were within a yard or so of scoring a touchdown, and the Falcons didn’t take away the ball, but they happened to knock it loose, and because it bounced the right way, the Falcons have the football now.

Why Fumble Out Of End Zone Is Touchback

This is an unusual NFL rule, but it’s how it works.

If the football is fumbled from in the field of play, then crosses into the end zone and out across the sideline or end line for a touchback, it goes to the defensive team.

There are a number of ways this could be adjudicated.

The NFL could choose to have the ball go back to a certain yard line and the offense retain it, for example.

But nope — it’s a touchback, and that’s how it has always worked.

In essence, it punishes the offense for losing the football into a place that they no longer could hold it, the opposing end zone.

It does feel a bit harsh, and on Sunday it helped the Falcons and hurt the Bucs.

What Happened on Falcons-Bucs Touchback?

This wasn’t your garden variety fumble out of the end zone, either.

Baker Mayfield fumbled, picked it up, pitched it to Bucky Irving — and Irving nearly scored.

But Jessie Bates popped the ball out at just the right angle that it made it out of the end zone.

Absolutely crazy play. Mayfield fumbled it, recovered, tossed to Irving. Bates punched it out before the end zone. Touchback, #Falcons ball. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 1, 2026

The Falcons didn’t take advantage, unfortunately. Michael Penix Jr. threw an interception to Alex Anzalone shortly after to give Tampa Bay the ball right back. It was Penix’s second INT since Week 3 — both coming in the first quarter of this game to Anzalone.

But first, the Falcons got to benefit from a football rule that no one quite understands. They’ll happily take that, even if it was short-lived.