Why Lamar Jackson Isn’t Playing in Falcons-Ravens SNF With Return Timeline

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high and may not have needed good fortune in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football.

They sure won’t complain, though, about the fact that the Baltimore Ravens are forced to play this game without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, of course, is a two-time MVP and one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.

No offense to backup Tyler Huntley, but he isn’t as dynamic and won’t put as much pressure on the Falcons’ defense as Jackson would’ve.

Ravens fans are simply hoping that Jackson is back soon.

Falcons fans won’t even be thinking that far ahead. They just want to get a third win in a row in primetime, and the fact that Jackson isn’t out there will help them do that.

Why Isn’t Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight?

Jackson isn’t playing on Sunday Night Football because he sustained an injury in the Ravens’ Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The QB hurt his ankle in the first half, and he sat out the second half as Huntley finished out the game.

Jackson’s ankle sprain apparently isn’t a common one, though.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport spent the week noting that this isn’t a high-ankle sprain or a low-ankle sprain.

Rapoport has instead noted that it’s a “rare” and “unconventional” ankle sprain for Jackson.

What the heck does that mean? It’s anyone’s guess.

It does muddy the waters on knowing what might be next for Jackson, though.

When is Lamar Jackson Coming Back?

Jackson’s return timeline is uncertain as of Sunday night in Week 5.

The Ravens’ fanbase can first take some good news out of the fact that Baltimore didn’t place Jackson on injured reserve.

An IR move would force Jackson to miss a minimum of four games. Not putting Jackson there suggests the Ravens think he can get back on the field sometime within the four games.

But within that window, it’s not that clear. Jackson being a running QB puts even more pressure on his ankle to make sure it’s OK before he gets back on the field — otherwise it both limits an element of his game and is put back in injury risk.

What This Means For Falcons

The Falcons simply want to win on Sunday night. They don’t care if Jackson misses one game or six.

Atlanta has won consecutive games in primetime, first on a Thursday night in Week 3 and then a Monday night in Week 4. They’ll go for the trifecta on Sunday night in Week 5.

The Falcons began the season 0-2 with Cooper Rush starting at QB, but once Michael Penix Jr. came back, they won two in a row.

Now they get a chance to take advantage of a shorthanded Ravens team. It’s an opportunity the Falcons can’t pass up.