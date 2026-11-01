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Zachariah Branch Injury Update: Here’s What Happened to Falcons’ Rookie WR

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Zachariah Branch #17 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons withstood an early injury problem for Drake London on Sunday. After he left the game to be evaluated for a possible concussion, he returned pretty quickly.

They don’t seem to have had the same luck with rookie WR Zachariah Branch.

Branch left Sunday’s game in the first half, too. His chances of returning seems to be less.

Zachariah Branch Injury Update

The Falcons announced at the end of the first quarter on Sunday that Branch has a hamstring injury.

They initially stated that Branch is doubtful to return.

That mostly sounds like a situation in which they won’t use Branch unless they are given some worse injury luck elsewhere and have no choice.

What Happened to Zachariah Branch?

It appears Branch may have been hurt on a kickoff return.

How This Impacts Falcons

The Falcons use Branch occasionally on offense as a rookie. He’s explosive, but he’s made more for gadget plays at the moment, so those might move out of the playbook for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Branch is an exciting return man, though, and the Falcons trust him enough that he maintained that role despite some fumbling troubles.

Atlanta will have to figure out what to do in the return game if Branch indeed remains out of this game.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Zachariah Branch Injury Update: Here’s What Happened to Falcons’ Rookie WR

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