Ravens Accused of Sitting Lamar Jackson on Purpose vs Titans

The Baltimore Ravens captured a victory against the Tennessee Titans 24-18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday Afternoon.

Lamar Jackson got off to a hot start against the Titans in the first half. He passed for 222 yards, 2 touchdowns with a 144.2 rating.

“Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game, and Derrick Henry scored against his former team,” an ESPN article says. Zay Flowers had eight catches for 118 yards and a TD for the Ravens, who snapped a four-game home losing streak but now have to deal with more health concerns about their two-time MVP quarterback.

Lamar Jackson’s ankle rolled in a mean way right before the halftime break. Jackson would finish the first half but did not play the second.

“Jackson’s ankle appeared to roll under a Tennessee defender in the final seconds of the second quarter, and although the Ravens held on for a 24-18 win over the Titans on Sunday, they didn’t score after their star quarterback left the game,” the ESPN article says. Tyler Huntley, no stranger to replacing Jackson when needed, took the snaps for Baltimore in the second half.

Ravens Accused of Sitting Jackson on Purpose

Radio Host Jared Sullivan has accused the Ravens of resting Lamar Jackson in the second half and believes he could have played.

“I am CONVINCED that the Ravens chose to hold Lamar Jackson out for the second half because they were up 24-7 and didn’t respect the Titans enough to play him with a small injury,” Sullivan wrote on his official X account. “I’ve never seen that before…a team resting a franchise QB in OCTOBER because of a big lead.

“I’ve never seen a team go in at halftime and tell Lamar ‘you’re not playing anymore, you’re good… we got this in the bag’. That’s how confident [Jesse Minter] was against your (expletive) (expletive) franchise.”

Though the rant was mainly aimed toward the Titans, Sullivan clearly believes that Jackson was not hurt.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report on Jackson getting an MRI proves otherwise.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle today after leaving the stadium Sunday in a walking boot,” Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Will Lamar Jackson play on Sunday?

Only time will tell if Lamar Jackson plays against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. He is believed to day-to-day with his ankle injury.

Jackson has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, who selected the former Louisville star and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

He is clearly the heart and soul of this Ravens team.