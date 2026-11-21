If you wondered where Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s mind is at as he rehabs from thumb surgery, wait no longer.

Jackson, a 2-time NFL Most Valuable Player, appears firmly focused on placing blame for his rash of injuries over his career — seemingly targeting Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and his underperforming teammates.

A bizarre 5-minute video posted to social media late Friday night by Lamar Jackson Entertainment showed a series of injuries Jackson and other Ravens quarterbacks have suffered over the last 5 years: Jackson, backup Tyler Huntley, backup Joe Fagnano, and current starter Jacoby Brissett.

“So, is it Lamar’s fault again? Or are Lamar’s injuries still an unsolved mystery?” LJ Entertainment wrote on X on Friday night.

Jackson is currently on injured reserve for his thumb injury after missing 3 games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. The Ravens are 4-6 and on a 5-game losing streak headed into Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Lamar Jackson Entertainment was founded by Jackson in 2022 and “operates as an entertainment, media, management, and production platform (associated with Truzz Ent LLC and Truzz Productionz) covering film, music, video content, and Era 8 Apparel,” according to its website.

What’s on Lamar Jackson’s Bizarre Injury Video

The video shows 4 different years with injuries for Jackson from 2021, 2022, 2025, and 2026 that have, to this point, cost him 17 regular-season games — an entire season of what should be a Hall of Fame career.

Each video — including the injuries for Huntley, Fagnano, and Brissett — is punctuated by the words: “IS IT LAMAR’S FAULT?”

Some of the injuries appear to come from missed blocks. Some seem to come from Jackson holding onto the ball too long.

The end of the video addresses reports from last year that Jackson fell asleep in team meetings because he plays video games late into the night, with several clips of Jackson awake in team meetings, along with an AI video of Jackson, seemingly dead-eyed and sleepy, at home playing video games.

After a swift backlash to the post, LJ Entertainment quickly attempted to distance itself from Jackson himself.

“So everybody gets a microphone to criticize Lamar’s injuries, gaming and meetings but LJENT asks ONE question and suddenly we need a whole investigation?” LJ Entertainment wrote on X. “Apparently criticism is fine but questions require approval! Even three other injured QBs made the slideshow. Is that Lamar’s fault too? LJENT speaks for LJENT not Lamar. No frustration announced no secret messages to the Ravens. Business with the organization is handled directly and professionally. Some answered the question others wrote a whole movie script! The reactions? Expected. Real football fans get it!”

Lamar Jackson Faces Blowback Over Video

The public’s reaction to the video was harsh toward Jackson and the “team” that posted it, with plenty of speculation that it’s part of the posturing that comes with Jackson seeking out a new contract that should make him the NFL’s highest-paid player.

“It’s contract negotiation season!” The Grateful Red wrote on its official X account.

“Say you wanna play for the Miami Dolphins without saying you wanna play for the Miami Dolphins,” Will of the People wrote on its official X account.

“Yes, it is (Lamar’s fault),” Bucknut wrote on X. “Look how LONG he holds the ball.”

“It’s not so much about ‘fault’ it’s about how much longer do they want to keep killing their cap for a guy who keeps getting hurt and chokes in elimination games,” Scottergate wrote on its official X account.