The Baltimore Ravens have found a new low. On Monday night, they lost 23-20 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that had not won a game all season, and the way it happened made it sting more. Los Angeles outrushed them 160 yards to just 16, an unmitigated disaster given the Chargers’ form.

It’s a fifth straight loss for the Baltimore Ravens, their worst streak in five years. For a team with such talent at their disposal, it’s a worst-case scenario in Baltimore, especially given the injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Can they still salvage this season, and if they can’t, what’s next?

How Baltimore Got Here

Jackson is the obvious place to start. The offense averaged just 17.7 points, 24th in the league, over the three games he missed with a high-ankle sprain. His comeback against Buffalo then lasted one play, and a broken and dislocated thumb has sidelined him again. The Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett, who made his first start against the Chargers.

The problems run deeper than one player, though. The defense has given up too many big plays all year, special teams have struggled, and through late October Baltimore had outscored opponents by 65 points in first halves but been outscored by 70 in second halves. Games keep slipping away late.

New coach Jesse Minter inherited a team coming off an 8-9 season under John Harbaugh, and the line has been shaky enough that Baltimore traded for center Cam Jurgens. Against the Chargers, Derrick Henry never got going, and the run defense was run over.

What Happens Next for the Ravens?

Realistically, the playoff door is almost shut. Baltimore has been sitting at the bottom of the AFC North, and a loss to a one-win team makes the climb even steeper. The more interesting questions now are about evaluation, like what Minter does with the defense and whether the line can be patched.

Then there’s Jackson. His thumb injury typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal, and the earliest he could return is Week 16. Even then, Minter has said Jackson’s return alone won’t fix everything.

The markets aren’t buying a turnaround to the slide. If anything, the betting markets feel that this situation could only get worse before it actually gets any better.

If that’s the case, the outlook could be bleak for the Ravens.

Canadian fans have a few ways to follow the slide. Single-event sports betting has been legal across Canada since August 2021, through each province’s own channels. In Ontario you can use private operators licensed by iGaming Ontario, while other provinces mostly offer government-run sportsbooks. Eligibility differs by location, so new users outside Ontario who want to claim the Stake Promo Code for new users should check their province’s rules first. The legal age is 19 in most provinces, and 18 in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

Stick to a licensed option in your province, and with Baltimore in this form, only wager what you can afford to lose. Whatever the market says, the Ravens’ first job is simply to stop the losing.

The earlier flags still apply: re-check the standings line, the late-October half-by-half stat, and the Alberta point, and add your own anchor and any odds yourself.