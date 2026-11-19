Diego Pavia’s NFL career ended almost before it started.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up went undrafted in April. He became the first Heisman finalist since 2014 not to hear his name called during the NFL draft. The Baltimore Ravens signed him to a three-year, $3.1 million deal as an undrafted free agent, then they waived him 83 days later — one day before rookies reported to training camp.

He hasn’t caught on with another NFL team since. However, the former Vanderbilt star finally has a new home, and he’s not just a roster filler this time.

Diego Pavia Drafted No. 1 Overall in UFL Draft

The Columbus Aviators selected Pavia with the first overall pick in the 2027 UFL draft on Wednesday night in St. Louis.

“DIEGO PAVIA IS SELECTED FIRST OVERALL IN THE 2027 UFL DRAFT! THE HEISMAN RUNNER-UP IS HEADED TO COLUMBUS!” the UFL posted on X.

Pavia immediately becomes the biggest name in the league. He’s also exactly what the Aviators needed after finishing last in the UFL at 3-7 in their first season. The 2027 UFL season runs from March through May, and Columbus plays five home games at Historic Crew Stadium.

The move has been in the works for a while. Pavia announced on Oct. 20 that his agent Malki Kawa was negotiating with the league.

“Appreciate everyone reaching out with everything on my career,” Pavia wrote on X. “My agent @malkikawa and the UFL are currently in negotiations to make this happen! Whatever team I end up at, I can promise you one thing: You will get everything I got.”

UFL co-owner Mike Repole had been courting him since April. After the Ravens let Pavia go, Repole wrote that he’d “sign him tomorrow and start him this weekend.”

Former NFL head coach turned broadcaster Jon Gruden was among the first to congratulate him.

“Hey Diego, just saw you got picked number one overall in the UFL draft,” Gruden said in an Instagram video. “I love that league, I think it’s a great opportunity for you. … I know you’re going to go out there and crush it.”

Why Diego Pavia Couldn’t Stick in the NFL

Pavia’s college resume is hard to argue with.

He passed for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025 and led the SEC with a 70.6% completion rate. He also ran for 862 yards and 10 more scores. Vanderbilt went 10-3 — the first double-digit-win season in program history. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, and he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

But NFL teams had their doubts. Pavia is listed at just under 5-foot-10. He also drew attention for an Instagram post that took a shot at Heisman voters after finishing second to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. He later apologized for his remarks.

In Baltimore, he was competing with Skylar Thompson and fellow undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano for the No. 3 job behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. The Ravens ended up waiving him to make room for veteran center Ethan Pocic.

Pavia did have another option. The CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold his negotiating rights. Instead, he chose a league that has served as a route back to the NFL for plenty of players before him.

And he might not be arriving in Columbus alone. Pavia said last month that he planned to bring some of his old Vanderbilt teammates with him.