The Baltimore Ravens tried to obtain Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones right before the NFL trade deadline — they might still get their man after his shocking release on Friday afternoon.

“Daniel Jones will go on waivers,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on X. “The Ravens made a play for him before trading for Jacoby Brissett.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rapoport, the Ravens went after Jones before settling on a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett right before the November 9 NFL trade deadline.

“The Baltimore Ravens were one team to check in on Jones before they opted to trade for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “But the Ravens are hardly the only team to call the Colts about their starting quarterback, according to league sources.”

The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost 5 straight games.

Another likely destination for Jones could be with the New England Patriots, where the defending AFC champions could be forced to start Tommy DeVito for the rest of the season after starter Drake Maye suffered a fractured ankle in Week 10.

Brissett, who lost his first start for the Ravens in Week 10, is the fourth starting quarterback for the Ravens this season after original starter and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both suffered what are likely season-ending injuries, and Baltimore was forced to start undrafted free agent rookie Joe Fagnano right before the deal for Brissett went through.

Jones Coming Off Torn Achilles Tendon in 2025

Jones, a 2019 1st-round pick by the New York Giants, signed a 2-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts before the 2026 regular season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in 2025.

It wasn’t clear Jones would even start for the Colts in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys after a 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 — he was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen said Daniel Jones will remain the team’s starting QB for Week 9 vs. the Dallas Cowboys,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account.

Daniel Jones: Lots of Money, Little Production

Jones’ benching in Week 8 quickly turned into talk of the insane amount of money he’s made as a below-average quarterback throughout his career.

The Giants signed Jones to a 4-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2023. He will have made just under $50 million for playing 11 games for the Colts in 2026.

“Daniel Jones has made $166.9 MILLION in his NFL career,” Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account. “He has 34 wins. That’s $4.9 MILLION PER WIN. Run it back: 89 career starts, 34-54-1 as a starter, 93 TD passes, so roughly $1.8M per touchdown. Year 1 of his new Colts deal pays him $50M… and Indy is 2-5 with him throwing 4 TD and 7 INT. The Giants handed him $160M off ONE playoff win. Minnesota had him on practice squad money. Then Indy ran it back for $88M while he was rehabbing an Achilles. Bro is the most efficient businessman in the NFL and one of the least efficient QBs in it.”