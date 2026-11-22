Making Jacoby Brissett their fourth starting quarterback of the 2026 NFL season is proving quite the adjustment for the Baltimore Ravens, and a key coach called out the process ahead of the game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Ravens’ quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork knows what it takes to play football’s most important position in Baltimore. Woolfork also knows more than most about Brissett, whom he coached with both the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals.

It means when Woolfork talks about the Ravens’ latest QB1, fans should listen. Those who do will welcome Woolfork telling reporters, including The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn, how Brissett’s been “the ultimate pro, coming in and being himself. Obviously, as a quarterback, he’s one of the biggest leaders on your team, but he’s not forcing it. He’s coming in. He’s putting in his work every single day.”

Former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts passer Brissett’s a well-travelled veteran of stepping into difficult quarterback situations, so his ability to seamlessly acclimate to a new team is hardly surprising. What’s more encouraging for the Ravens is what Woolfork noted about Brissett during the latter’s physically rough debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Jacoby Brissett Showed Why He’s Credible on Tough Debut

The Ravens couldn’t win with Brissett at the controls, even against the winless Chargers. Yet, Brissett still did enough during the 23-20 defeat to show why he’s a credible fill-in for injured two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley.

Brissett put the ball in the air 49 times against the Bolts, but Woolfork still thinks the 33-year-old is a bigger asset in another phase of offense. As Woolfork put it, Brissett’s “really good at run action [and] standing in the pocket and delivering. [He’s] able to take some hits, wipe himself off and get up and get to the next play,” per Geoffrey A. Knox of Ravens Wire.

Those words echo the endorsement of Brissett’s skill-set from a former Cardinals starter who’s watched the experienced game-manager closely. It’s curious Woolfork and others have focused on Brissett’s talent for using the run game to his advantage. Especially since Ravens’ offensive coordinator Declan Doyle gave running back Derrick Henry just 10 carries last week.

Brissett still made good use of the play-action game. He completed 13 play-action passes for 85 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

The only way to boost those numbers is for the Ravens to change their recent thinking about Henry and the ground attack.

Ravens Must Adjust to Help New Quarterback

Doyle’s been getting trashed by many, including an all-time great, for how he’s using, or not using, Henry. This doesn’t have to be a complicated issue. Just give No. 22 the ball more often on the plays he runs best.

Henry needs to be trusted to be himself if he’s going to get back to his best, but Doyle can still throw some different things at defenses. Different like unleashing capable third-down back Justice Hill on earlier downs.

Hill remains an effective change-of-pace runner, so he could add the extra spark that’s been missing while Henry’s struggled. A more active share of the carries can get this rushing attack revving again against the 22nd-ranked Panthers’ run defense that’s allowing 124 yards per game.

Giving the Panthers more of what they can’t stop will not only help these Ravens return to play Ravens-style football. It’ll also help Brissett accelerate his transition, make good on Woolfork’s words and start helping a struggling team win some games again.