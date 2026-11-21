Monday night was arguably the low point of the Baltimore Ravens’ season, and the NFL just made it a little worse for one of their starters.

The Ravens fell 23-20 to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium on “Monday Night Football.” The loss was their fifth straight and dropped them to 4-6. It was also just the second time in franchise history that Baltimore lost to a team that came in 0-8 or worse.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Ravens debut with Lamar Jackson (thumb) on injured reserve. But boos rained down early as the offense went three-and-out on its first three drives.

On Saturday, things stung a little more for one Ravens player.

Ravens’ Roger Rosengarten Fined for Actions vs. Chargers

The NFL fined Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten $9,753 for unnecessary roughness (tripping), according to the league’s gameday accountability report released on Saturday.

The play occurred with 11:17 left in the third quarter and Baltimore trailing 17-10. On third-and-3 from the Ravens’ 13-yard line, Chargers defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson sacked Brissett for a 7-yard loss back to the 6.

Rosengarten was flagged for tripping on the play, but the Chargers declined the penalty and took the sack. Baltimore punted, and Los Angeles drove for a 34-yard Cameron Dicker field goal that made it 20-10.

So the flag didn’t cost the Ravens a single yard. It still cost Rosengarten nearly $10,000.

Penalties have been a problem for the third-year tackle in recent weeks too. Last month, Rosengarten’s false start turned a third-and-1 into a third-and-6 during a sloppy second quarter in which Baltimore’s line was flagged for four false starts.

That isn’t the Year 3 Baltimore had in mind for the 2024 second-round pick (No. 62 overall) out of Washington. This offseason, Rosengarten said on “The Lounge Podcast” that he wanted consistency to define this season.

Ravens’ Offensive Line Got Pushed Around by Chargers

The fine was the least of Baltimore’s problems up front on Monday night.

The Chargers outrushed the Ravens 160-16 — a season low rushing output for Baltimore. Running back Derrick Henry scored twice but finished with just 10 yards on 10 carries.

The tape didn’t look any better.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer pointed out that the Ravens had 10 blown blocks on 15 run plays. On Henry’s very first touch, a toss, Rosengarten stumbled after running into wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who had been knocked back 4 yards trying to set the edge.

On Henry’s 2-yard touchdown run, rookie right guard Vega Ioane bumped into Rosengarten and knocked him to the ground. Ioane later left the game with a shoulder injury. Rosengarten didn’t make any excuses afterward.

“First and second down, we weren’t good enough,” Rosengarten said. “We weren’t efficient.”