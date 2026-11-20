Trenton Simpson knows fans are in a “panic” about the Baltimore Ravens losing five-straight games, but the inside linebacker’s attempts to calm those fears resulted in a bizarre claim about the team’s struggling defense.

Simpson told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “We’re still a great defense. We’re still a great team and everything we want is still ahead of us. We still got seven more games and we can turn this whole season around. So I think staying positive from everyone, staying together, we’re going to turn it around. And in a couple weeks, we’re going to be happy where we’re at.”

The use of the word “great” will prompt more than a few raised eyebrows. Particularly since the Ravens have been anything but “great” defensively, ranking 24th in points allowed 10 games into the 2026 NFL season.

Ironically, Simpson’s been one of the better performers on a disappointing unit. He’s seized his chance to make a starting role his own, and also to generate some interest from around the league during a contract year.

Simpson is a pending free agent, but he’s still playing hard. The problem for the Ravens is their marquee names on defense aren’t delivering.

Ravens’ Defense Let Down by Star Names

It’s not hard to identify what’s wrong with this Baltimore defense. Key players simply aren’t performing to their reputations.

Players like $112-million edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has just two sacks after eight games. Then there’s Simpson’s fellow inside linebacker, All-Pro Roquan Smith, who barely qualified as tradable before the deadline.

Another All-Pro, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, has also floundered. Humphrey’s yielded “313 yards allowed in coverage” during the second half of games this season, per Hensley, citing Next Gen Stats.

The Ravens have sent Humphrey to the bench, although their decision appears at least partly informed by disparaging comments the 30-year-old made about the city of Baltimore during an episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” comments Humphrey has since apologized for making.

Too many high-profile names simply aren’t doing what the Ravens need to field one of the league’s tougher defenses. That responsibility is being left to players like Simpson.

Trenton Simpson Using Contract Year Well

Simpson is finally playing like the top-100 pick the Ravens selected in the 2023 NFL draft. He’s earned praise from head coach Jesse Minter, thanks to increasingly active and productive performances.

The numbers show how much disruption Simpson’s creating this season. He’s been in on 65 tackles, including 32 solo stops and seven tackles for a loss, according to Pro Football Reference.

Former Clemson ace Simpson is also proving a nuisance in pass-rush situations. The 25-year-old has generated six pressures, three quarterback knockdowns, two hurries and one sack.

Some might be cynical about the timing of Simpson’s sudden career revival, just as he’s about to potentially cash in during 2027 free agency. Whatever the reason, Simpson’s making smart use of his contract year and becoming one of the few players Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver can trust to perform.

At this point, the Ravens will take help from wherever they can get it if it means getting better defensively.