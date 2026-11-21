Just eight months after signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension, the Indianapolis Colts have officially moved on from him.

The Colts released Jones on Friday, one day after benching him in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on “Thursday Night Football.” The loss dropped Indianapolis to 3-8 — its sixth defeat in seven games.

However, the divorce didn’t have to end with Indianapolis getting nothing in return. The Colts had a chance to trade Jones less than three weeks ago, and they passed.

Colts Turned Down Ravens’ Daniel Jones Offer

Things fell apart quickly for the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1.

Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb on the first offensive play of a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and backup Tyler Huntley went down with a turf toe injury in the same game.

Baltimore needed a quarterback in a hurry. Jones was at the top of the list, according to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, but Indy was hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal.

“The Colts had one real opportunity to trade Jones: After Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley both went down with long-term injuries November 1, the Ravens offered a mid-round pick swap that would’ve returned a pick to Indianapolis if Baltimore made the playoffs,” Pelissero wrote.

“That wasn’t enough for the Colts to seriously consider a dramatic change of plans eight days before the deadline. Baltimore needed to move quickly, and acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals instead.

“Minnesota also made a preliminary call on Jones’s availability before acquiring Kirk Cousins, but the Colts still weren’t particularly interested in listening. They’d already paid the majority of the $50 million owed to Jones this season and wanted to see if he could turn it around.”

The Ravens landed Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick from Arizona for a 2027 fourth-rounder and a 2028 seventh-rounder. The Cardinals also paid about half of Brissett’s remaining salary. Minnesota went on to acquire Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why the Colts Released Daniel Jones

Jones never turned it around.

Over 11 games, he threw for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-high 13 interceptions. His 65.4 passer rating ranks dead last in the NFL. According to CBS Sports, he’s the first quarterback since the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jim Hart in 1979 to start the first 11 games of a season without a single game where his touchdowns outnumbered his interceptions.

His final outing in Indianapolis was one of the worst. He completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception against Houston before Anthony Richardson took over.

It’s a stunning fall for a QB who looked like an MVP candidate a year ago. Jones led the Colts to an 8-2 start in 2025 before a fractured leg and a torn Achilles derailed his season. Indianapolis still believed in him enough to hand him the extension in March.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that waiving Jones was “made for the best interests of both parties” and that Jones did not ask to be released. Steichen also made it clear the offense’s problems weren’t all on the quarterback.

Richardson will start next week against the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Jones is on waivers and will become a free agent Monday afternoon if no one claims him.

Either way, the Colts are walking away with nothing, and that conditional pick swap looks a lot better in hindsight.