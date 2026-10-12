Kyle Hamilton Injury Update: Ravens All-Pro Briefly Leaves Game Against Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have a once-in-a-generation talent in NFL All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton — a player they can ill afford to lose after he was hurt against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Week 5 game.

“Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is running off to the sideline after being looked at by trainers,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “He’s headed to the sideline medical tent.”

Hamilton’s time off the field was brief — he returned to the game on a 4th & 2 for the Falcons, with the Ravens trailing 17-15 in the 3rd quarter.

“Kyle Hamilton trying to get back in the game on 4th-and-2,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account. “He did.”

Ravens Broke Bank for Kyle Hamilton in 2025

Hamilton and the Ravens agreed to a massive, $100.4 million contract extension in August 2025 that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history and keeps the 2-time NFL All-Pro with the team through 2029.

The deal also includes another record-setting number: $82 million in guaranteed money.

“All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 27. “The deal … includes $82 million guaranteed — which surpasses the previous record of $45M for a Safety.”

Hamilton, who is only 25 years old, was in the final season of the 4-year, $16.25 million contract he signed with the Ravens after they selected him in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Relief After Kyle Hamilton Returns to Game

If there is one defender the Ravens couldn’t stand to lose, it’s Hamilton.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell picked Hamilton, perhaps the NFL’s most versatile defensive player, as one of the 2 safeties on his 2025 NFL All-Pro Team alongside Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

“Hamilton’s versatility has been essential for the Ravens,” Barnwell wrote. “Last year, the Ravens salvaged what had been a frustrating defense by moving Hamilton into a deep-lying role, and they fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL from that point forward. This year? With the defense struggling to start the season, coordinator Zach Orr moved Hamilton back into the box, where he has had a James-like impact around the line of scrimmage. You’re not really supposed to be able to play both of those roles at an All-Pro level. Hamilton does.”