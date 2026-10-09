Ravens Announce Final Lamar Jackson Decision Before Falcons Game

The Baltimore Ravens‘ biggest decision entering their Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons was how to handle quarterback Lamar Jackson.

During the 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, Jackson hurt his ankle late in the first half. The Ravens kept him on the bench for the second half, and Tyler Huntley filled in at quarterback.

This week, Jackson had not practiced through the first two workouts, but Ravens head coach Jesse Minter would not rule Jackson out. The coaching staff has made a final decision entering the Week 5 game, though.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Week 5 Status

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on October 4, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Minter spoke with the media one last time before the Falcons. He confirmed that Jackson would not play in the game.

“Jesse Minter rules Lamar Jackson out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.”

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson Won’t Play for Ravens Against the Falcons

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after losing against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This is a brutal update for the Ravens, as they won’t have their starting quarterback. Instead, Huntley will make his first start of the season.

Baltimore is used to this, though, as they didn’t have Jackson for four games last season. Jackson was dealing with multiple injuries during the 2025 season.

It won’t change too much about how the offense is run with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, though. Huntley and Jackson pair well in the quarterback room because they share similar styles of play: strong arms, high football IQ, and mobility.

The Ravens, in fact, beat Doyle last year with Huntley when Baltimore played the Chicago Bears. Doyle knows better than anyone that Huntley can help this offense just as much as Jackson can.

Baltimore will lean more on the running game, though, with Derrick Henry leading the way. Huntley will also be used through QB-designed runs and RPOs.

This will be a very physical game for the Ravens and Falcons. Both teams love to run the ball and hammer it up the middle.

Henry will be the focal point of the offense and help wherever he can. Huntley will get carries as well to help the running game.

In the passing game, as long as Zay Flowers is good to go, he should get the most targets. Rashod Bateman can help there as well. Mark Andrews will be Huntley’s security blanket on offense.

While Baltimore’s defense will struggle to stop Bijan Robinson, the offense will get a lot of attention. All eyes will be on how Huntley runs this new offense for the first time in his career, though.