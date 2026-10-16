Ravens Get Bad Lamar Jackson Update Before Final Week 6 Practice

The Baltimore Ravens don’t look like they’ll have much good news about their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore didn’t have him for their Week 5 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

In preparation for their Week 6 divisional showdown with the Cleveland Browns, Jackson hasn’t practiced with the team at all. Friday was going to bring more concerning news about their quarterback.

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley provided an update on Jackson at the final Week 6 practice. Hensley had no good news to share.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not present during media viewing portion of Friday’s practice, which indicates Tyler Huntley will likely start for the second straight week. Jackson missed every practice this week and hasn’t suited up since spraining his left ankle in a win over the Titans on Oct. 4. Huntley has won his last three starts as a fill-in starter for Jackson. In those three victories with Huntley, Baltimore has averaged 33.7 points.”

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson May Not Play for Ravens in Week 6

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jackson has been an important piece of this offense during his years in Baltimore. They are cThe unit is clearly better at running the ball on the field.

Tyler Huntley is set for his second start of the season after beating the Falcons in his first. While he struggled early, he completed his last 11 passes to help the Ravens win.

If Jackson can’t roll, the Ravens will have to run the ball more with Huntley and Derrick Henry. Baltimore did a decent job with Henry, as he helped them get tough yards.

The Ravens need to win this game against the Browns as they try to hold on to first place in the AFC North. They lead Cleveland by one game, sitting at 4-1.

Baltimore will have to lean on its defense, and it hopes to have its top star, Trey Hendrickson, back for the game. Hendrickson has been dealing with a finger injury and missed Week 5 with Jackson.

While it is early in the season, a division win is important down the road. The Ravens hope they can still get the job done even if Jackson doesn’t play.