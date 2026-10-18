Ravens Face Backlash After Blowing Another Double-Digit Lead

The Baltimore Ravens blew yet another double-digit lead against the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns were able to beat the Ravens 13-10 in a classic AFC North matchup.

Right now, there are 3 things that are certain in life:

Death.

Taxes.

The Ravens blowing 2nd half leads.

For some odd reason, this Baltimore Ravens team cannot finish football games. A Tyler Loop missed kick, and a Derrick Henry fumble shifted the momentum of the game.

Holding leads have been a problem for the Ravens in the past. In their first loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens also had a double-digit lead in the second in which they blew.

Ravens Face Backlash After Loss

It’s not necessarily the fact that the Ravens lose games. It’s the NFL, losses will happen. In Baltimore’s case, it’s how they lose.

Self-inflicted wounds, costly penalties, and turnovers at an inopportune time all play a role in the Baltimore Ravens’ lack of success. The way this team cannot finish games is alarming. Some fans have had enough of this conclusion.

“Ravens choke the game away to the Browns after starting with a 10-point lead in the first quarter,” Sarah Ellison wrote on her official X account. Baltimore never scored again, losing 10-13. Ravens defense played well through 3 quarters and then gave up too much in crunch time. Browns take the lead in the AFC North.”

“Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey on failing to hold another double-digit lead: “It’s pretty frustrating. I think we feel that we are better. We feel that we’re equipped and feel that we’re ready for these moments,” Jameison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “We got to consistently do it. We got to consistently believe that you trust the guy next to you. And I think it all starts with communication and just someone has to end the game for us. I think that’s the biggest thing. Are all 11 guys thinking, ‘I’m going to be the one to end the game.’ And that’s I think where it starts and that’s kind of where it ends.”

Is This Team Mature Enough for a Super Bowl?

It’s hard to overreact too much, but these costly mistakes have cost the Ravens so many games. A bigger question mark is the team’s inability to respond to adversity.

That’s what great Super Bowl caliber teams to do… Respond. The Ravens didn’t do that today. We are not going to overreact too much since Lamar Jackson was still sidelined, but one thing is for certain and two things are for sure ….

The Ravens need him back on the field… ASAP.