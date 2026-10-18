Ravens Get Bad Injury News on $68 Million Pro Bowler for Browns Game

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t gotten much in return for giving up a 2nd-round pick to Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens so far.

Sunday’s inactive list for the Ravens’ game against the Cleveland Browns revealed Jurgens as inactive for the second consecutive game since the trade.

“Ravens inactives: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), WR Elijah Sarratt, TE Matt Hibner (hand), C Cam Jurgens (concussion), OL Andrew Vorhees, DL Broderick Washington (ankle), S K’Von Wallace,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Emery Jones Jr. is expected to get his second straight start at RG.”

The Ravens are 4-1 and trying to reach 5-1 for the first time since 2021 — and they’ll do it against a fellow AFC North team for the first time this season.

They’ll also do it without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second straight game, with Tyler Huntley starting in his place.

Jurgens practiced with the Ravens for the first time since Wednesday’s trade but wore a red non-contact jersey.

“Vega Ioane starts at center with Cam Jurgens still out with a concussion, while Mark Andrews looks to rebound from a tough game in Atlanta,” The Baltimore Sun wrote on its official X account on Sunday.

Jurgens Unceremoniously Shipped to Ravens

The Ravens may also have purchased some spoiled goods in Jurgens, who was removed from his starting center role with the Eagles and moved to guard, with Drew Kendall taking over under center.

Jurgens, by any metric, has been a very bad NFL offensive lineman this season when he’s seen the field.

“It’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles to bench Cam Jurgens,” NFL reporter Chase Senior wrote on his official X account on October 5. “He’s killing the offense and he’s clearly not a left guard. I appreciate him battling through his injury to deliver the Eagles a Super Bowl, but he’s awful in pass protection, not strong enough with the anchor and is getting beat every week in critical spots.”

Ravens Have the Worst Injury Luck at Center

Jurgens, a star on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2024, signed a 4-year, $68 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

“Trade: Eagles are sending two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick and a 2028 2nd-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on October 7. “The Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency to the Raiders, then lost their next three centers to injury: Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic. Enter Cam Jurgens.”