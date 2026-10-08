Ravens Get Bad Reaction Surrounding Cam Jurgens Trade

The Baltimore Ravens may have pulled a desperation move at center when they traded for Cam Jurgens.

The former 2-time pro-bowl center was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens sent the Eagles a 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

“The Ravens made the move in an effort to improve the offensive line and restore stability to a position that has been in flux since three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum left for a market-shattering contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article .

“Following Linderbaum’s departure, the Ravens lost three centers (Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, Ethan Pocic) to long-term injuries, which necessitated first-round right guard Vega Ioane moving to center for last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.”

Ravens Get Bad Grade From ESPN Pundit

While many view this as a win for the Ravens, one ESPN source gave the Ravens a D+ for the trade.

“Grade: D+. I understand that the Ravens rightfully believe they are Super Bowl contenders, probably want Ioane to stay and develop at guard and thought they needed to fill their gap at center,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote.

“Making a trade before the deadline to fix that issue makes sense. But almost certainly there would have been cheaper options out there than this. And the timing is odd, considering that Jurgens is currently in concussion protocol and not expected to play Sunday. So it seems like the Eagles sensed Baltimore’s desperation and squeezed an overpay out of the Ravens.”

Jurgens has struggled so far this year with the Philadelphia Eagles largely because he has been playing out of position.

Cam Jurgens in Week 1 at Center:

• 35 pass-block snaps

• 0 pressures allowed

• 84.6 pass-block grade

Will Lamar Jackson play on Sunday?

Only time will tell if Lamar Jackson plays against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. He is believed to be day-to-day with his ankle injury.

Jackson has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, who selected the former Louisville star and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

He is clearly the heart and soul of this Ravens team, but the Ravens are prepared to start Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley if Jackson cannot go.