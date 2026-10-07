Ravens Make Blockbuster Trade With Eagles for $68 Million Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles made a shocking move Wednesday, trading 2-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jurgens, a star on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2024, signed a 4-year, $68 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

“Trade: Eagles are sending two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick and a 2028 2nd-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency to the Raiders, then lost their next three centers to injury: Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic. Enter Cam Jurgens.”

“Ravens with their first big trade since the Maxx Crosby deal fell through,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Eagles had moved Drew Kendall to center, Jurgens’ natural position.”

The Ravens started 2026 1st-round pick Vega Ioane at center in a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans after he started the 1st 3 games at guard — getting Jurgens will allow Ioane to move back to his natural position.

Ravens Won’t Have Jurgens Available Right Away

Jurgens, who has been playing guard for the Eagles this season, is currently in concussion protocol. He’s expected to make his Ravens debut in 2 weeks against the Cleveland Browns, according to Schefter.

“Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said on Wednesday. “He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line — a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore.”

Ravens Lost Pro Bowl Center to Free Agency

The Ravens lost a generational talent at center following the 2025 season when 3-time Pro Bowl center Linderbaum left for a 3-year, $81 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders — the largest contract for an interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton gave the Raiders a rare “A” grade for stealing Linderbaum from the Ravens.