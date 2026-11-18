One big thing has changed for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers in 2026 — the amount of money he makes. That’s thanks to a 4-year, $140 million contract extension he signed on August 5.

The Ravens’ Week 10 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers showed some things that haven’t changed about Flowers — mainly his lack of a clutch gene and his tendency to act like a spoiled child when things don’t go his way.

Just one year after refusing to speak with the media following a 2025 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he gave the game away with two fumbles — then promised said media “it won’t happen again” and he would face the music after both wins and losses — Flowers was at it again following a 23-20 loss to the Chargers after a fourth-quarter fumble with 2:03 remaining salted the game away for the Chargers and drew a rebuke from head coach Jesse Minter.

This time, reporters saw Flowers dressed and exiting the locker room before they could ask him questions, and Locked on Ravens podcast host Kevin Oestricher rightly laid into him after the game — the Ravens’ fifth straight loss.

“To me, this does not show leadership from Zay Flowers,” Oestricher said on Sunday night. “Zay is running away from the media here. And it’s not a good look, to me.”

It was Flowers’ first fumble of the season, and he’s on pace for a third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season with 49 receptions for 688 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Zay Flowers: Not Even Top 10 NFL Wide Receiver

Through his 1st 3 seasons, Flowers is a 2-time Pro Bowler but has never earned NFL All-Pro honors.

He has had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons the last 2 seasons but finished in the NFL Top 10 in receiving yards just once, with 1,211 receiving yards in 2025 — 7th in the league.

He’s never finished in the Top 10 in the NFL in receiving touchdowns or receptions.

There’s also a size issue — Flowers is listed as 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds.

There’s also the issue of playing well in the clutch. Flowers is best known, at this point, for an epic playoff meltdown in the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both Bleacher Report and ESPN left Flowers off their Top 10 wide receiver preseason rankings in 2026.

“I like Zay Flowers, but not for $35 million a year,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said in August. “That’s an insane contract.”

Zay Flowers’ Lack of Accountability Nothing New

Flowers tried to blame Baltimore’s injuries in 2025 on practices under former head coach John Harbaugh being too physical.

Flowers also tried to rewrite history regarding that loss to the Chiefs. Trailing 17-7 at the start of the 4th quarter in Baltimore, Flowers received a taunting penalty on Chiefs cornerback La’Jarius Sneed on a deep catch that brought the Ravens to Kansas City’s 10-yard line. His 15-yard penalty pushed them back to the 25-yard line.

Four plays later, Sneed stripped Flowers as he dove into the end zone, giving the Chiefs the ball back. After the fumble, Flowers cut his finger after hitting the bench in frustration — a cut that required stitches — and didn’t have a catch after that.

Kansas City won, 17-10, and went on to win their second consecutive Super Bowl.

“I had 130 (receiving yards),” Flowers said during a podcast appearance. “You feel me? We had 4 more possessions after that. We got into the red zone 2 of them possessions. You could say I (lost the game) but it just looks like that because we got to the red zone on the last possession and kicked a field goal. At 1st I was like, ‘Damn, that’s not on you cuz’ … but if you’re a winner you’re gonna say it’s on you … and you know the internet gonna blow it up like ‘Oh, if you woulda scored,’ but bro I’m like you know we had 4 or 5 more possessions after (the fumble) and that was the 1st play of the 4th quarter.”

Flowers did not have 130 receiving yards. He had 5 receptions for 115 yards and 1 touchdown. The Ravens did not have “4 or 5 more possessions” after his fumble. They had 2 more possessions.