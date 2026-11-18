The Baltimore Ravens are officially in trouble after suffering a dispiriting 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. The team was hoping that the arrival of Jacoby Brissett, who was recently picked up in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, would boost the offense, but the Ravens were largely lifeless against a struggling Chargers team.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Baltimore suffered a handful of injuries during this game, with perhaps the most consequential of the bunch seeing All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike leave the game early. On Wednesday, head coach Jesse Minter offered some concerning comments on Madubuike’s injury status that don’t seem to bode well for his chances of playing in Week 11.

Madubuike has managed to return to action for the Ravens after a scary neck injury suffered last season that very nearly brought his career to an end. A two-time Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro in 2023, Baltimore was hoping Madubuike could immediately shake off the rust and play up to the level the team had previously seen him at, but that simply has not materialized yet this year.

In eight games, Madubuike has picked up 22 tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups for Baltimore. While his main focus has been on occupying multiple offensive linemen in an effort to open things up for his teammates, this is a guy who had 13 sacks in his All-Pro season. Beyond that, nobody else has really managed to make a massive impact along the Ravens’ defensive line this year, as the team has accrued only 19 sacks through 10 games.

Now, Madubuike is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out of the team’s loss to the Chargers early. At the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday, Madubuike didn’t participate at all, which is immediately not a good sign when it comes to his hopes of playing in Week 11. Minter didn’t exactly ease concerns either, as he offered a relatively murky update on Madubuike’s status after he missed the team’s latest practice.

“That’s something closer toward the end of the week, we’ll kind of see where it’s at and see how it responds to see his potential availability for this game,” Minter said when asked by reporters about Madubuike’s status.

Nnamdi Madubuike Immediately Trending in Wrong Direction for Ravens

Getty Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

At this stage of the game, Baltimore’s playoff hopes are fading fast, so it needs all the help it can get. Being without Madubuike, even for one game, would be a big blow, but the fact that he couldn’t even participate on a limited basis in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday isn’t a good sign. Of course, it is worth noting that there are two days left for Madubuike to return to practice, so he can’t be ruled out just yet.

If Madubuike winds up being unable to play on Sunday, that would mean more work for Aeneas Peebles and Broderick Washington Jr., with Calais Campbell holding things down on the other side of the defensive line. The Ravens will be back in action in Week 11 for a clash with the Carolina Panthers, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.