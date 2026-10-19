Ravens’ 118-Sack Veteran Shared Clear Message After Week 6 Collapse

It’s the same old story for the Baltimore Ravens: they blew a second-half lead to lose to the Cleveland Browns, 13-10, in Week 6.

Baltimore’s offense got off to a fast start, scoring 10 points on its first two drives, but didn’t score again. The offense managed only 235 yards in the loss.

Defensively, it wasn’t much better for the Ravens, despite a strong start. They surrendered 10 points in the fourth quarter despite giving up 237 yards. A message from a veteran on the Ravens’ defense might be what the team needs right now.

Message Was Sent to Baltimore Ravens After Week 6 Loss

Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell spoke with reporters after the game and was asked about the feeling in the locker room and a message to the players. Campbell made his feelings clear in his message to the team.

“I mean, it’s football. It’s a tough game on the road [versus] a divisional opponent. It was nice to have a double-digit lead, but in this business, [when you] give up 13 points, it is usually a win. We just didn’t do enough in the second half to really keep them out of the end zone. I mean, [you can] give [them] field goals, but not touchdowns. That red zone play, [with] them getting in the end zone, that was really the difference in the game. We [have] got to find a way as defensive players to get stops there. But I mean, in this business, you [have] got to take your hat off to them. They did enough to win the ball game. They made big plays in big moments and came up with the play when the game was on the line. You [have] got to give them respect. I wish that block would have counted. I think it was pretty close. I [have] got to watch that on tape too. We made them earn it. We just didn’t do enough today.”

Campbell recorded his first sack of the season in the loss. The Ravens dropped to 4-2 and are now behind the Browns in the AFC North standings.

Ravens Must Rebound After Second Loss of the Season

Losing in the NFL is never easy, but losing in the division is crushing. Because of that, the Ravens might be tied with the same record as the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, but the Browns own the tiebreaker and are in first place.

This leaves the Ravens in a tough spot as they head into their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have to win now to build a good division record.

Baltimore can no longer afford losses in the division and has to find a way to get back on track. Another game like the Browns and all that early-season momentum they had would be gone.