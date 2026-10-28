Ravens Denied Claim on Super Bowl Champion OL Off Waivers

The Seattle Seahawks had one offensive lineman too many after making a blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts All-Pro Quenton Nelson on Tuesday — the Baltimore Ravens thought they could benefit.

The Ravens said they’d claimed offensive lineman Christian Haynes off waivers from the Seahawks on Wednesday, but it turned out they didn’t.

“A waiver shakeup: Despite Baltimore announcing it claimed former Seahawks G Christian Haynes, the Miami Dolphins actually did,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday afternoon. “The Dolphins have a higher claim and were awarded Haynes.”

Haynes, 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds, was a 2024 3rd-round pick by the Seahawks and part of their Super Bowl-winning team in 2025.

“Ravens have claimed G Christian Haynes, who was let go by the Seattle Seahawks after they traded for Quenton Nelson,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account before the switcheroo. “Haynes, a Bowie, MD native, started five games for the Seahawks this year.”

Ravens Dealing With Rash of Injuries on OL

The Ravens have dealt with injuries on their offensive line all season, including losing three starting centers — Jovaughn Gwyn, Danny Pinter, and Ethan Pocic — before finally being forced to trade a 2nd-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl champion Cam Jurgens.

The latest offensive line injury could be the one that hurts them most.

Ravens Avoid ‘Catastrophic’ Injury for 1st-Round Pick

The Ravens found a player they can build their offensive line of the future around with Vega Ioane in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they might have to play without him for awhile after he was injured in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Ravens first-round guard Vega Ioane, one of the NFL’s best rookies this season, suffered an MCL sprain against the Bengals, sources tell me,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “It’s considered to be a short-term injury, though he will miss a little time.”