Former First-Round QB Could Land on Ravens’ ‘Radar’ as Potential Lamar Jackson Replacement

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. However, they will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley.

Jackson suffered a thumb injury in the Week 8 loss to the Bills, which will require surgery and has placed him on injured reserve. Huntley also got injured in that game and sustained a turf toe injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this morning that Huntley will miss the rest of the season.

“Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville,” Schefter wrote on X.

With Jackson and Huntley both possibly out for the season depending on how long Jackson is sidelined, the Ravens may look to trade for a quarterback by Tuesday’s deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks Daniel Jones could be on the Ravens’ radar.

“And some conversations I had early this week made me think the Colts‘ Daniel Jones is at least on the radar,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Baltimore could essentially sign him without spending a lot because of his struggles. Jones’ $5.5 million base salary is tradable, and his 2027 guarantees don’t trigger until the offseason. He’s roughly 11 months post-Achilles tear, so perhaps his play improves.”

The Colts Are in Sell Mode

If people think the Ravens’ situation is bad, the Colts are in a much worse position. They are 2-6 and have started to sell off players, especially since they don’t have a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which they traded away last season for Sauce Gardner.

The Colts have already traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Jonathan Taylor could be next on the trading block.

If the Colts part ways with most of their star players, there’s little reason to keep Jones, as it is clear he is not the future, and they are entering a total rebuild.

Jones has not played well this season, recording only 1,542 passing yards and five touchdowns. However, placing him on a team like the Ravens, who have Derrick Henry behind him and Zay Flowers at wide receiver, along with a solid defense, could help Jones return to his former performance. Before he tore his Achilles last season, he threw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns in just 13 games.

The New York Giants drafted Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he started 69 games for them.

Other QBs the Ravens Could Go After

Fowler also named a few other quarterbacks the Ravens might pursue, including Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals and Tyson Bagent from the Chicago Bears.

“In the short term, there are several players with lower-cost contracts if the Ravens choose to pursue them. Brissett was with Ravens quarterback coach Isaiah Woolfork last season in Arizona. Bears backup Tyson Bagent has familiarity with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle,” Fowler added.

The Cardinals just benched Brissett in their Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys and moved him to their third string to explore trade options. He would be a nice fit for the Ravens, bringing 109 games of experience and 73 starts in his 11-year NFL career.