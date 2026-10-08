Declan Doyle Openly Reacted to Ravens’ Stunning Cam Jurgens Trade

The Baltimore Ravens certainly made headlines on Wednesday by trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for center Cam Jurgens.

Baltimore acquired Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Eagles. Philly got a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Reviews of the trade have been mixed, but the Ravens have expressed excitement about adding Jurgens to the team. His new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, echoed that sentiment.

Baltimore Ravens OC Declan Doyle Talks Cam Jurgens

Doyle spoke with the media for the first time since the Jurgens trade. He discussed how the team executed it and how he feels about getting Jurgens in the building.

“I would say this: everything that we’ve done thus far is kind of a collaborative effort led by Eric and his staff. I thought they did a great job of, you know, they’re kind of working through this at all times trying to better the roster. There was a lot of communication between myself, Led, Jesse, just in the direction they were going. We felt like when that became a possibility, it was something that we were all really excited about. You know, Led and Flats spent a lot of time kind of digging through different names, whether those are guys that were lower-end players or guys that are Pro Bowl players. And so I thought the communication through that whole process was really good. Certainly we’re really excited to get him in here and get him joining with the team.”

Jurgens made the Pro Bowl at center in back-to-back seasons with the Eagles. This season, he moved to guard for three of the four games and received the second-lowest Pro Football Focus grade among 74 guards, with a 38.7. He has allowed 12 pressures, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack in 146 pass-blocking snaps.

Cam Jurgens is Helping the Ravens at the Perfect Time

Since Tyler Linderbaum left the Ravens in the offseason, the center position has been a mess. All three of their centers are on the roster with serious injuries and on IR.

Ravens rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane has filled in at center over the last game and one quarter. While Ioane has done a good job in his short time there, Baltimore prefers him at right guard.

Jurgens can finally return to his old position at center and focus there. He’s been successful with two Pro Bowls there, so it makes sense for him to return and do what has made him successful.

The Ravens will have to wait this week for his debut since he is in concussion protocol. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter hopes Jurgens will start at center in Week 6.