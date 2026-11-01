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Ravens Deliver Plot Twist to Starting Lineup 90 Minutes Before Kickoff

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Jesse Minter
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Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

The Baltimore Ravens are now ready to play their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, but there is a bit of a twist to the lineup.

While quarterback Lamar Jackson is back, the Ravens are still dealing with other key injuries. Starting rookie right guard Vega Ioane was ruled out for the game with an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 7, despite practicing this week.

That left a big question about who would start at right guard: Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees. It appears they made a decision, but the Ravens made a surprising one with the lineup.

Baltimore Ravens’ Inactives Show Who Will Start at Right Guard

Jesse Minter
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Head Coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Ravens have released their Week 8 inactives list 90 minutes before the Bills game. Ioane was, of course, inactive, but the surprise is that Jones was also inactive.

“So Jones goes from temporary starter at RG to a healthy scratch. That presumably means that Andrew Vorhees will get the start at RG with Vega Ioane (knee) out.”

“With rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane out with a knee injury, only two offensive linemen have started every game for the Ravens this season: right tackle Roger Rosengarten and left guard John Simpson. This will mark the 6th different starting offensive line combination for Baltimore — and this is 8th game of the season.

Projected starters:
LT Ronnie Stanley
LG John Simpson
C Cam Jurgens
RG Andrew Vorhees
RT Roger Rosengarten”

This will be Vorhees’ second start of the season at right guard after playing in just three games. He was a 17-game starter for Baltimore last year.

Jones had appeared in six games in 2026, starting in two of them. This will be the second game he will miss this season.

Ravens Turning to Andrew Vorhees at Right Guard in Week 8

Andrew Vorhees
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 24: Andrew Vorhees #72 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Ravens 30-7. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Few Ravens fans expected two guards to be inactive, but the team is taking a bit of a risk. Jones has started more games this season than Vorhees. Despite that, Baltimore is going with the veteran in this game.

This is a big game for Vorhees since he has to help this offensive line out with Jackson starting again. Vorhees has to make sure his quarterback does not get touched, as he is not 100% healthy with the ankle injury.

Baltimore is on a two-game losing streak and needs to break it against a one-loss Buffalo Bills team. If the Baltimore Ravens can get it done with Vorhees in the lineup, that would be huge for Baltimore as they head into the rest of the season.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Deliver Plot Twist to Starting Lineup 90 Minutes Before Kickoff

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