Ravens Deliver Plot Twist to Starting Lineup 90 Minutes Before Kickoff

The Baltimore Ravens are now ready to play their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, but there is a bit of a twist to the lineup.

While quarterback Lamar Jackson is back, the Ravens are still dealing with other key injuries. Starting rookie right guard Vega Ioane was ruled out for the game with an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 7, despite practicing this week.

That left a big question about who would start at right guard: Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees. It appears they made a decision, but the Ravens made a surprising one with the lineup.

Baltimore Ravens’ Inactives Show Who Will Start at Right Guard

The Ravens have released their Week 8 inactives list 90 minutes before the Bills game. Ioane was, of course, inactive, but the surprise is that Jones was also inactive.

“So Jones goes from temporary starter at RG to a healthy scratch. That presumably means that Andrew Vorhees will get the start at RG with Vega Ioane (knee) out.”

So Jones goes from temporary starter at RG to a healthy scratch. That presumably means that Andrew Vorhees will get the start at RG with Vega Ioane (knee) out. https://t.co/Cw9nvJ0LH6 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 1, 2026

“With rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane out with a knee injury, only two offensive linemen have started every game for the Ravens this season: right tackle Roger Rosengarten and left guard John Simpson. This will mark the 6th different starting offensive line combination for Baltimore — and this is 8th game of the season. Projected starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Andrew Vorhees

RT Roger Rosengarten”

This will be Vorhees’ second start of the season at right guard after playing in just three games. He was a 17-game starter for Baltimore last year.

Jones had appeared in six games in 2026, starting in two of them. This will be the second game he will miss this season.

Ravens Turning to Andrew Vorhees at Right Guard in Week 8

Few Ravens fans expected two guards to be inactive, but the team is taking a bit of a risk. Jones has started more games this season than Vorhees. Despite that, Baltimore is going with the veteran in this game.

This is a big game for Vorhees since he has to help this offensive line out with Jackson starting again. Vorhees has to make sure his quarterback does not get touched, as he is not 100% healthy with the ankle injury.

Baltimore is on a two-game losing streak and needs to break it against a one-loss Buffalo Bills team. If the Baltimore Ravens can get it done with Vorhees in the lineup, that would be huge for Baltimore as they head into the rest of the season.