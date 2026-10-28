Derrick Henry Sent Strong Message Before Ravens Week 8 Preparation

While the 2026 season isn’t a complete disaster for the Baltimore Ravens, it feels as though things are close to falling apart if Week 8 doesn’t go well.

Baltimore is coming off an incredibly awful 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime, and their epic second-half collapse was another reminder of what this team has been like for the last decade.

Now, with the Buffalo Bills next on the schedule, the team is trying to avoid repeating history and get the job done. The Ravens know they must step up in one of the season’s most important games.

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry Faces the Media With a Strong Message

Ravens running back Derrick Henry spoke with the media about their Week 7 loss and how the team is focused on the week. He left a strong message for the team.

“Nobody is running away from this. Nobody can fix it but us.”

Henry leads the NFL in rushing attempts with 160. He has added 579 yards and 7 touchdowns, which are both in the top seven in the league. If he keeps up the pace, his 3.9 yards per carry would be the worst of his career.

Jesse Minter Looking for More From Ravens Leaders Like Derrick Henry

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter hasn’t been shy about calling on the leaders on the roster to step up. Minter challenged his team to step up and take ownership.

“We have guys that care and want to do it right, but there’s also moments in the game where it’s like, ‘Who’s the guy that’s going to grab everybody and get them together on the sideline?’” Minter said when speaking to reporters. “I think, as a team, we’re working through who that is. Who is that person? Who are those players? … I think there are moments where we need a little bit more.”

At 4-3, the Ravens don’t need to worry right now. They might be sitting in fourth place in the AFC North, but they still have a path to fix their problems and get the season on track.

Early in the week, Ravens players acknowledged Minter’s message and agreed with him. Henry and the other leaders know they need to step up and help keep the team focused on winning.

Week 8 won’t be easy with the Bills on the calendar. Buffalo has historically gotten the best of the Ravens, and quarterback Josh Allen is the problem child.

This is a big week for Baltimore to see if key players like Lamar Jackson return from injury. Another week with Tyler Huntley could spell disaster for the Ravens if Henry and the leaders don’t step up.