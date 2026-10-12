Ravens Get Encouraging Message After Big Win in Atlanta

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull out their most impressive win of the season thus far in Atlanta on Sunday Night.

Baltimore defeated Atlanta 30-23 in overtime after a Kyle Hamilton interception sealed the game.

Baltimore’s win came on the back of Tyler Huntley, who was the man behind center in place of Lamar Jackson.

“Huntley led Baltimore to a tying touchdown and 2-point conversion in the last minute of regulation and then scored on a 1-yard sneak in overtime as the Ravens rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-23 on Sunday night,” an ESPN article says.

“There’s not a locker room in the NFL that has more confidence in their backup quarterback than we have in Snoop,” head coach Jesse Minter said.

Many Predicted Ravens to Lose

You know how people say ‘it ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun’? Baltimore proved a lot of doubters wrong after this win. Many anticipated the Ravens to be ‘no match’ for the Atlanta Falcons in primetime.

This is what people were saying…

“No one can tackle Bijan Robinson. No one can cover Drake London. And Michael Penix actually looks like he knows what he’s doing,” CBS Sports’ John Breech wrote. “He’s making the right reads, he’s getting the ball out quickly and he’s throwing accurately. Penix only has four starts in his career where he’s completed at least 70% of his passes, and two of them came in his two games this year.”

“A Ravens team without Lamar Jackson is no match for the prime-time Falcons,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote.

The Praise Baltimore Has Been Getting

Those are just two quotes out of many who believed the Ravens would lose. Nonetheless, voices have quickly changed their tone after this win.

“These are not your 2025 Ravens. Everything suggested Baltimore should lose this game. The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson,” The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin wrote. “They settled for field goals early instead of touchdowns. … They trailed by eight in the final minutes. It didn’t matter. Tyler Huntley led a clutch, game-tying drive, and Baltimore methodically drove downfield to force overtime. Jesse Minter’s defense stood tall late to seal an incredible win. This team has spunk. It doesn’t guarantee anything, and the Ravens need Jackson back, but they’ll be a factor in the AFC this year. They’re too gritty not to be.”

“Between the Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens found a way to win two games they probably lose in the past,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “A few people in the Ravens’ locker room acknowledged that after Sunday night’s win. They’ve been on the losing end of a comeback or an amazing finish quite a few times in recent years, so being on the winning side is good news for this team and clearly something off of which they can build. Minter still has plenty to fix. The offense is mistake-prone and the offensive line can be leaky. The defense has a knack for ill-timed breakdowns, particularly on third down. However, there is time to fix some of those issues. Sitting at 4-1 and in first place in the AFC North, the Ravens have given themselves some margin of error.”