Ravens’ Mark Andrews Faces Backlash After Horrible First Half

The Baltimore Ravens trail 14-9 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

The Ravens missed some opportunities early to score after tight end Mark Andrews dropped a touchdown pass. To make things worse, Andrews also contributed to Atlanta’s first touchdown after fumbling the football.

Andrews is facing much backlash after he coughed the ball up.

“The Ravens letting Isaiah Likely walk to keep Mark Andrews will go down as one of the worst decisions in franchise history,” @FantasyFBallAZ wrote on an official X account post. “We’re 7 minutes into this game and he has a fumble (recovered for a TD) and a dropped TD pass. a 14 point swing.”

Isaiah Likely’s Big Day

Many Ravens fans will likely bring up how the Ravens kept Mark Andrews over Isaiah Likely. It’s safe to say Andrews is on a short leash with Baltimore Ravens fans.

“The Giants rallied behind Winston and his two top targets, Nabers (11 catches for 121 yards and a TD) and Likely (11 receptions for 94 yards and the two scores),” An ESPN article says. “On his second TD, Likely had the ball punched out just after he crossed the goal line, and the score was awarded after a replay review.

As you can see, Isaiah Likely balled out against the Washington Commanders. It’s hard for Ravens fans to see him succeed especially when Mark Andrews has not been living up to expectations.

Mark Andrews, who has slightly regressed, recorded 48 catches, 422 yards, and 5 touchdowns in 2025. Andrews has caught 702 career passes recording 5,952 yards over his career.

Andrew currently has 1 catch for nine yards.

Mark Andrews in 2026

Andrews’ fumble and dropped touchdown pass has to bring back bad memories for fans considering what happened in Buffalo a couple of years back. Drops continue to be an issue for him.

Mark Andrews has 18 receptions for 149 yards in 2026. Andrews was excited for the season to start before Week 1.

“Incredibly excited, I think it obviously starts with the players,” Andrews said in an SI article. “We have a lot of talented guys on our roster, and guys that play hard, play the right way, and as a coordinator, I think for Declan, it’s just dial that thing up, let us work, and let us make plays.

“If we stay together and communicate, do things the right way, it’s going to be a great team, great offense, and I’m super excited just to play in this offense, and you know something new, something that we really haven’t played in before the last eight years. So I think it’s gonna be really fun.”

Andrews has time to get his act together, but it’s looking rough so far.