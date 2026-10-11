Ravens Make Final Decision on Zay Flowers Hours Before Falcons Week 5 Game

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to get through the injuries they’ve dealt with over the past few weeks.

Baltimore has already ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson for their Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, while Hendrickson has a thumb injury.

Another major injury the Ravens have been waiting on is star receiver Zay Flowers. Going into the Falcons game, Flowers was listed as questionable with his foot injury. Baltimore now knows whether he’ll play.

Baltimore Ravens’ Final Decision on Zay Flowers

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Flowers before the Falcons. It appears to be good news for the receiver.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who is listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons.”

This season, Flowers has 18 receptions for 352 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite missing a game, he is ranked ninth in the NFL in receiving yards.

Ravens Have Their Top Pass Catcher for Week 5

Flowers has been battling injuries all season so far. He hurt his hamstring during training camp and has reaggravated it twice in the regular season. That caused him to miss one game.

Now it appears he will be good to play again. This is a big update, as Tyler Huntley will make his first start of the 2026 season at quarterback in place of Jackson.

Baltimore will turn to Flowers as the team’s top pass-catcher. Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews will also be in the running to help out in the passing game.

Watch for the Ravens to lean on the running game as well, with Derrick Henry. Baltimore can use Henry and Huntley to lead the rushing attack against a strong Falcons defense.

The Ravens will want to control the line of scrimmage and hold onto the ball as long as possible. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the league’s best players, and Baltimore needs to limit his touches.

Flowers may be the difference-maker for this Ravens team in a game where they are zoned in on starting 4-1. Baltimore doesn’t want to waste this perfect opportunity to start the 2026 season strong. Especially since they don’t have their two highest-paid players, picking up a win is even more important.

This will be an interesting game for the Falcons without multiple key starters. They will need to find a way to power through this contest and escape it with a win. One thing is for sure: Flowers could make the difference in whether the Ravens win or lose this game.