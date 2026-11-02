Chargers Sign Former Ravens Draft Pick After Serious Injury

One former Baltimore Ravens draft pick is getting a chance to restart his career after a serious injury sidelined him right as he was becoming a full-time NFL starter.

Sources: The #hargers are signing former Ravens and Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “The former Alabama standout started 10 games for Tennessee last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He’s now fully healthy and back in the NFL.”

Armour-Davis worked out for the Buffalo Bills on October 6. He worked out for the Chargers on October 13.

“Chargers sign cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis,” NFL Wire Report wrote on its official X account on Monday. “Former Alabama standout returns from torn Achilles.”

Made NFL Leap after One Season as Starter

The Ravens may have reached a bit by drafting Armour-Davis in the 4th round (No. 119 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft after just one season as a starter for Nick Saban at Alabama.

In the Ravens’ defense, Armour-Davis, 6-foot and 197 pounds, led his team with 3 interceptions in 2021, earning All-SEC honors, and later ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Armour-Davis would be a 3rd- or 4th-round pick.

“One-year starter from a Nick Saban defense with prototypical traits but a lack of consistency in using them,” Zierlein wrote in his 2021 pre-draft evaluation. “Armour-Davis is long, fast and talented, but is a developmental prospect, which is unusual for an Alabama cornerback entering the NFL. He should be unencumbered by scheme and possesses a profile that screams press-man. He’s more linear than fluid and will give ground at break points, but he has the burst to make it up. If he can learn to play with his back to the football, the downfield completions will dry up quickly. He’s a willing and reliable tackler in run support and could help on special teams early on. Improvement is likely with more experience, so a grade leaning more heavily to traits over tape appears to be necessary.”

Ravens Cut Bait on Armour-Davis After 3 Seasons

The Ravens cut Armour-Davis as part of their final roster cuts in 2025 after 3 seasons of watching him battle one injury after another — including going on season-ending injured reserve twice in three seasons.

Armour-Davis only played 4 games as a rookie before a hip injury ended his season. In 2024, he played in 7 games with two starts before he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

After he was cut by the Ravens, Armour-Davis quickly found a home with the Titans, where he played 11 games with 10 starts in 2025 before he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.