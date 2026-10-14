Ravens Get Injury Timeline Update on Rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane

Perhaps the biggest breakout star of the offseason and preseason for the Baltimore Ravens was rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane — heralded as a player who could help change the offense as the WR2 option behind Pro Bowler Zay Flowers.

The Ravens barely got a glimpse of what Lane could do in a season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts before he fractured his wrist, which required surgery and landed Lane on injured reserve.

Now, with the Ravens 4-1 and alone in first place in the NFC North Division, Lane could be getting back in the mix. Baltimore hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

“Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane is expected to return to practice, four weeks after wrist surgery,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “The rookie, who impressed in camp and was set to have a big role in the team’s offense, has a shot to play this weekend, per HC Jesse Minter.”

“Ja’Kobi Lane returning definitely helps the offense, especially with Lamar Jackson likely having a good chance to return Week 6 as well,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account.

Lane caught 1 pass for 11 yards against the Colts before he was injured; he also caught a touchdown pass that was nullified by a penalty.

Lane Teamed With 1st-Round Pick at USC

Lane was a 3rd-round pick (No. 80 overall) out of USC after entering the 2025 season projected as a 1st-round pick—only to be market-corrected by teammate Makai Lemon, who had a breakout season and won the Biletnikoff Award.

Lemon played his way into the 1st round, and the Eagles drafted him at No. 21 overall.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid had Lane ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 draft class in July 2025, while fellow draft expert Matt Miller didn’t even have him in his top 5 prospects.

“I have the 6-4, 195-pound redshirt sophomore ranked higher than everyone and will continue to reside on that island,” Reid wrote. “But he is a polarizing prospect who has many scouts needing to see more. Despite 12 touchdowns last season, Lane had only 528 receiving yards and was held below 50 yards in eight of USC’s 13 games. There isn’t a true WR1 in this class yet, so, with a bit more consistency, Lane has the opportunity to rise and be the first receiver off the board.”

Lane Thrilled Ravens, Fans in Preseason

The first proof that Lane, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, isn’t just a Training Camp Hero came in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles — which included a thrilling 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, followed by an awkward touchdown dance.

“A familiar sight of the summer for the Ravens — Ja’Kobi Lane in the end zone,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “What stands out here is how Lane immediately drives to the end zone after making the catch. It’s a 16-yard TD for the impressive rookie third-round pick … the star of training camp shines in the preseason opener.”