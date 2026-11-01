Tyler Huntley Injury Update: Second Ravens QB Goes Down vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens lost both quarterbacks in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley ruled out with injuries and emergency rookie Joe Fagnano brought in off the bench.

“Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (toe) is now questionable,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano is now in the game.”

If Fagnano were to be injured, running back Justice Hill would be the next man up to play quarterback for the Ravens.

“Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (toe) questionable to return,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “Yikes for Baltimore … per the broadcast, RB Justice Hill is now the backup to Fagnano.”

Fagnano’s first NFL drive ended when Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a 34-yard field goal, and the Ravens trailed 13-7.

As the emergency third quarterback, Fagnano was allowed to enter the game only if the backup quarterback was injured. Per NFL rules, Huntley could return only if Fagnano were injured.

Starting QB Lamar Jackson Injured on First Play

Jackson returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Replays showed Jackson hurt his thumb when it hit Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau‘s helmet on Baltimore’s first offensive play of the game. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the game,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

Jackson ran to the sideline immediately, looked down at the injury, then buckled over. Jackson was immediately surrounded by training staff and escorted to the locker room.

“Obvious right thumb deformity,” Dr. David Chao wrote on X. “Covered with towel and to locker room; Possible fracture/dislocation. Impossible to grip/spin ball to throw.”

Ravens Signed Fagnano as UDFA in April

The Ravens signed Fagnano, who starred at UConn, after he wasn’t selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“The Ravens are signing undrafted UConn quarterback Joey Fagnano, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on April 28. “Fagnano threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the Huskies.”

Fagnano played 7 seasons of college football, with his 1st 4 seasons at Maine, then his last 3 seasons at UConn, including earning Offensive MVP honors at the Fenway Bowl in 2024 and throwing for career highs across the board in 2025.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Fagnano predicted as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Rare seventh-year senior with the size and production to warrant a deeper dive,” Zierlein wrote. “Fagnano is a ball-distributing pocket passer with an average arm and inconsistent accuracy. He’s highly experienced, showing adequate command of his offense. He gets through his progressions with decent pace and can find his rhythm when working underneath. He’s not a chess master in terms of dissecting and attacking defenses but he has taken care of the football throughout his career. Fagnano is a little older and lacks above-average mobility, accuracy or arm talent to build around, so a practice squad might be his ceiling.”