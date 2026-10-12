Ravens Give Positive Injury Update on $112 Million NFL All-Pro

The Baltimore Ravens are paying a lot of money for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to watch football rather than play it—a situation that could change as his team opens NFC North play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

The Ravens are 4-1 and in first place in the NFC North.

“It sounds like Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson is looking to return for Sunday’s game at the Browns,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Hendrickson has missed the past two games after having finger surgery.”

“I think Trey will be chopping at the bit to be ready to roll this week,” Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told the media on Monday.

“Trey Hendrickson and Ja’Kobi Lane are both in a really good place and have a chance to be able to play this week,” The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“The Ravens will be without their highest-paid players on offense (Lamar Jackson) and defense (Trey Hendrickson) for Sunday night’s game at the Falcons,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on October 11. “WR Zay Flowers (foot) and CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) are questionable but both expected to play.”

Ravens Defense Could Have Defensive Presence

The Ravens could get a new look at their defense when Hendrickson returns, with second-year edge rusher Mike Green emerging as a key contributor over the last two weeks.

Through 5 games, Green has 9 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.0 sacks, and 6 QB hits. He played perhaps his most complete game in the win over the Falcons with 1.0 sack, 2 tackles, and 2 QB hits.

“Jesse Minter says Mike Green has taken ‘major steps’ the past couple games to become the player he can be,” Ravens reporter Ryan Mink wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Ravens Paid Big Money for Trey Hendrickson

The Ravens handed Hendrickson a massive contract in March, signing the former NFL All-Pro to a 3-year, $112 million deal after years of being terrorized by him on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendrickson has looked like he’s back to the elite form that saw him rack up 17.5 sacks in consecutive seasons for the Bengals in 2023 and 2024, when he was runner-up to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.