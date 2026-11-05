Ravens Insider Revealed Whether Eric DeCosta is On The Hot Seat After 4-4 Start

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t started the season the way they hoped after going 4-4 through eight games.

After a 4-1 start, three straight losses have not put the team in an awkward position. They are down their top two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, and placed kicker Tyler Loop on IR.

This season has really gone off the rails for a team that had so much hope going into 2026. That has put eyes on general manager Eric DeCosta, who is starting to get some of the blame. Will this get him in trouble at his job?

Baltimore Ravens Insider on Whether Eric DeCosta is On The Hot Seat

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec appeared on the Baltimore Collective podcast, where he was asked whether DeCosta was on the hot seat. It appears that he might be okay.

“The only one that can put Eric DeCosta on the hot seat is Steve Bisciotti … Steve Bisciotti has talked glowingly about Eric DeCosta as late as after this past season. I don’t know exactly what his feelings are. I highly doubt he is in any jeopardy right now knowing how the #Ravens do business, knowing what Steve has said about him in the recent past, & knowing that the starting quarterback is probably going to wind up playing all of 14 quarters.”

DeCosta has been criticized for some of the shaky starts to the season for players the Ravens brought in. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has not lived up to expectations after the team almost traded for Maxx Crosby. Jackson’s contract not being addressed in the offseason also raised red flags.

Should Eric DeCosta Be on the Hot Seat With the Ravens?

Much of what is happening during the 2026 season has to do with growing pains with the team. The team has a completely new coaching staff and a few subtle roster changes. Head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are still working out the kinks in their new jobs.

Another problem is injuries to key players, which are holding the franchise back from where it could be. Losing Jackson in the lineup is a massive blow for the team all year. Hendrickson’s finger injury has kept him from reaching his full potential.

Baltimore’s most recent trade for quarterback Jacoby Brissett could become a defining move of the season. Brissett brings veteran experience and could help keep the Ravens from falling apart in 2026.

DeCosta has less than a week to make another trade before the deadline, but he must be careful. The next move could either get them over the top for the playoffs or sink their season.