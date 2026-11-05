Ravens Offensive Weapon Set to Return Thursday Night vs Jags

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line was utterly destroyed against the Buffalo Bills. The Baltimore Ravens barely got anything going offensively.

The Ravens are preparing for the return of rookie Vega Ioane who has proven to be a beast on the offensive line.

“The Ravens’ offensive line will get a boost Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as rookie guard Vega Ioane is set to play after missing one game due to a knee injury,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Ioane does not have a designation on Wednesday’s final injury report and was a full practice participant on two days this week.”

This Offensive Line Got Two Quarterbacks Hurt

Lamar Jackson, after missing the previous three games due to an ankle against the Tennessee Titans, got hurt on the first play for the Ravens against the Buffalo Bills dislocating his right thumb.

“I feel really good. I am confident in my ability to be able to come out,” Ioane said on Monday.

To make things a bit worse, Tyler Huntley also suffered turf toe due to this offensive line failing to protect. Huntley will be out for the rest of the season.

This is yet another season where the Baltimore Ravens have had huge expectations, but they have been derailed because of Jackson’s injury.

Injuries played a role in the Ravens’ lack of success during the 2025 season. Lamar Jackson missing a few games early in the season hurt the franchise’s chances at the playoffs.

Even when Lamar Jackson played during the season, many questioned if he was healthy of not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries in 2025.

Ioane’s Return Boosts Offensive Line

“Just when the Ravens’ reworked offensive line seemed poised to gain momentum with new center Cam Jurgens, Ioane suffered his injury in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals,” Mink wrote. “Now, the group is healthy again, will look to stay that way, and can finally gel.”

“The Ravens need their offensive line to protect their quarterbacks better, starting with Joe Fagnano Thursday night. Baltimore will also need to ramp up its run game, As Derrick Henry has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry over the past two games.”

Though the Ravens are not expected to do much on Thursday Night, we can expect Joe Fagnano to be protected better.