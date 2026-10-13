Jesse Minter Delivers Call to Action About Ravens Rookie After Week 5 Win

The Baltimore Ravens have been doing well after a 30-23 overtime Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore scored touchdowns on its last two possessions to take the lead. Kyle Hamilton came up clutch on the final play, intercepting an overtime pass to seal the win.

This puts the Ravens at 4-1, but not enough praise went to the offensive line. After reshuffling the line, one player needs more attention from the NFL than he is getting.

Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter Praises Rookie

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media on Monday about his rookie first-round pick, Vega Ioane. Minter couldn’t stop praising Ioane and made sure the NFL heard him.

“I mean, it is remarkable, I would say. [Vega Ioane was] drafted to play interior offensive line [and] play guard. [He was] thrust into the starting lineup right away. I mean, we obviously drafted him to play. [He] had a great offseason and really probably was not thinking anything about center until halfway through training camp, I think, when we were up in Minnesota. Unfortunately, what happened to Danny [Pinter] shifted him a little bit to at least maybe start to look at that position, just in case. [Then], a just-in-case situation in a game where you lose the other two, for him to be able to do what he has done, play the way that he has played, [it is] pretty remarkable, I would say. I do not know who votes for Rookie of the Year and all that stuff, and it is really, really early in the season, but he is a very impactful rookie for our team that has done things that I do not know that any rookies have ever done. Having to play those two positions [and] get shifted over to center in a game where you have to go on a drive to try to win the game, then to play the way that he has played in these big moments, [it is] pretty cool to see.”

Ioane has been off to an impressive start to the season at right guard and center. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 69.4, ranking him 19th out of 74 eligible offensive guards. In 146 pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed 6 pressures and 1 sack.

Should Vega Ioane Be in the Running for Offensive Rookie of the Year With Ravens?

Ioane has been a force on the offensive line and has learned fast. His ability to play guard and center shows the versatility the Ravens need on the line.

Offensive linemen aren’t usually in the conversation, but Ioane’s impact can’t be ignored. He’s helped with pass protection on an interior offensive line that’s been bad over the last year.

The Ravens will have to wait and see what happens with the voting, but Ioane has more than earned a spot in the conversation.